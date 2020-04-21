Internship Pricing & Monetization Consulting (m/f/d) bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

The Pricing & Monetization team is part of the Business Development department and acts as an inhouse consultant to support Axel Springer units from all over the world in their individual strategy, pricing, product, sales and CRM challenges. The team works closely with the managing directors of the units and reports directly to the Axel Springer Board.

If you are looking for a highly professional team, an extremely dynamic environment and constantly changing challenges, we are looking for you!





Become a deep insight during your pricing & monetization consulting intern

What is the optimal monetization roadmap for a Silicon Valley startup? How can we profitably offer state-of-the-art digital journalism? What is the right copy price for the biggest German newspaper? What products should a real-estate portal develop to gain additional market share?

develop solutions and find answers for challenges along all aspects of monetization

become a member of a highly professional expert team on internal consulting projects

identify market trends, carry out market research, develop new products, analyze customer and competitor data, prepare presentations and determine the impact of your solution





You are a student who is currently completing a degree in Business Administration, Economics, Business Informatics, Data Science, Mathematics, Psychology or any other comparable field

enthusiasm for digital business models and their monetization

initial practical experience (e.g. internships) in consulting, pricing, marketing or as an entrepreneur

highly confident in working with MS-Office (foremost Excel, PowerPoint)

excellent communication skills and fluency in German and English

strong analytical skills, an entrepreneurial and conceptual mindset as well as a drive for numbers

great interest in consulting and project work

willingness to perform, high professionalism and a strong team player





Benefit from a cooperation in challenging pricing and monetization projects in a fast-moving digital environment

a steep learning curve and the perspective to become a project manager after a short time

a job experience that combines the advantages of management consulting and a large corporation

events and seminars providing you with a rich skillset to consult digital units in pricing and monetization challenges

a highly professional expert team (e.g., experienced consultants from leading consultancies)

highly professional and cooperative corporate culture that leaves room for personal development and offers a steep learning curve

join one of the leading digital publishers that offers promising and forward-looking business perspectives

the internship will be compensated competitively



Location: Berlin

Start: Sept. 2020

Time: Ideally 3 to 6 months

The internship will be compensated





Questions regarding this position (reference number 008400093) will be answered gladly by: Claudia Model, mail: claudia.model@axelspringer.de.

Axel Springer Digital GmbH emphasizes equal opportunities. We welcome the applications of people with disabilities, whose integration is an important matter to us.

Axel Springer Digital GmbH and its subsidiaries steer the majority of Axel Springer’s digital entities, which already today generate more than 2,5bn Euros annually and contribute more than 80% to the corporate group’s EBITDA. Our more than 200 investments, e.g. StepStone, Business Insider, Idealo, Awin, finanzen.net, eMarketer, SeLoger, Immowelt and Purplebricks, are active in Europe, USA and South America as market leaders in their respective fields. In addition, we are actively expanding our portfolio of early stage investments in Europe and the US through both our investments in funds such as Project A-Ventures and LakeStar, through direct investments of Axel Springer Digital Ventures and through the Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator.