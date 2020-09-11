VP of Partner Management (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.

We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.

Tasks

Create and structure a systematic, process-driven approach to partner outreach and relationship management

Identify and source partnership opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls, emails and partner visits

Negotiate and finalize deals in accordance with the company’s contract guidelines and policies

Deliver a great experience to our partners when working with our organization

Forecast, measure, and report the results of various projects with partners

Requirements

Min 5+ years professional experience in start-ups and customer facing departments

Min 5+ experience in partner management for software companies

Bachelor or Master’s degree in Business-related studies

Excellent in German and fluent in Business English, French a plus

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

A natural networker, confident and friendly

A brilliant multitasker; highly productive

Benefits

Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym membership with Body & Soul

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

