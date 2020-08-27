Controller (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Who we are

At Greator, we enable people to live happy, successful and fulfilled lives by supporting their personal development - lifelong. Our vision is to become the world's leading platform for personal development by guiding and inspiring our community every day. Our products include personal coaching offerings such as the Greator App, Greator Coach, "99 Wochen Coaching" and personality tests. In addition, we offer unique speaking trainings such as THEKEY and organize special events for personality development like the Greator Festival. Today, the Greator team consists of over 100 employees - a diverse bunch of unique personalities with deep expertise and entrepreneurial drive. In recent years, innovative and visionary people have come together at Greator to change the world in a positive way. Ready to be part of something Greator? Check out our open positions!







Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.



Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.





What you'll do



Prepare and analyze monthly forecasts, including the evaluation of assumptions, to ensure effective, timely, and actionable financial information.

Develop and maintain policies and procedures relating to financial and business practices of the company which will provide for efficient operations as well as a strong internal control environment.

Digitalise and automate processes and structures - You love to improve structures in the areas of controlling. You believe in promoting efficiency goals, identifying cost-saving potentials and managing improvement projects as well as developing and integrating cross-sectional competencies such as IT and cost engineering.

Report thoroughly on figures – Your controlling will be 100% complete and accurate – but your responsibility doesn’t stop there. For instance you are responsible for financial planning, liquidity planning, budgeting, state analysis & target analysis. Work closely with operations to establish annual budgets. So we understand exactly where we stand.

Think big and grow with us - We are about to internationalize and reach for the stars. Your English and German skills are required.





Benefits