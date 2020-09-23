Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About Kontist

At Kontist everything revolves around self-employment: We believe freelancers shape the future of work, combining flexibility and individuality to create innovative businesses. Our mission is to empower them by offering peace of mind when it comes to their finances, with mobile banking solutions tailored exclusively to freelancers.

We are a driven team with 100+ years of freelancing experience, living an entrepreneurial company culture that is built upon three major pillars: trust, freedom, and purpose. We make the lives of the self-employed easier.

Your mission at Kontist

You are helping to grow the business through your highly analytical and creative brain and you push your ideas to completion. In close collaboration with our different squads you’ll be the one who increases Kontist’s visibility for our future and existing customers.

You will apply your expert knowledge in paid social (i.e. Facebook Ads) to spot opportunities for improvement, identify new areas for growth and develop a roadmap for the channel. With time your responsibility will steadily grow to become the go-to person for the management of other performance channels at Kontist such as paid search, display, video and mobile app advertising.

Tasks

Scale the customer acquisition performance of our paid social channels while maintaining a stable cost/conversion

Manage other paid online advertising channels such as paid search, display, video and mobile app advertising

Identify new growth opportunities, areas for improvement and create business cases

Regularly conceptualise and launch new ad copy and landing pages

Liaise with design to create high performing visual ad assets

Requirements

Paid social expert with 3+ years experience in Facebook Ads, preferably in a fast-paced environment (e.g. startup or agency)

Experience using analytics tools / platforms and ability to extract actionable insights from data

Highly analytical - preferably with a degree in mathematics, economics, business or finance

Autonomous - can pick up things very quickly

Fluency in German (C1) and English (C1) required

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to set up proper project specs / briefings

Good knowledge of Excel

Bonus: Experience with Google Tag Manager

Benefits

Highly diverse and motivated team

Lovely & green office in Prenzlauer Berg with office dogs

Flexible trust-based working hours & remote work possible

Personal coaching once per week

Regular team events and company offsites

Weekly German classes

Daily lunch

Urban Sports Club Membership

We're looking forward to hearing from you!