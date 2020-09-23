Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
About Kontist
At Kontist everything revolves around self-employment: We believe freelancers shape the future of work, combining flexibility and individuality to create innovative businesses. Our mission is to empower them by offering peace of mind when it comes to their finances, with mobile banking solutions tailored exclusively to freelancers.
We are a driven team with 100+ years of freelancing experience, living an entrepreneurial company culture that is built upon three major pillars: trust, freedom, and purpose. We make the lives of the self-employed easier.
Do you want to be part of an inspiring team at an innovative Fintech that sets new standards for servicing freelancers and the self-employed?
Your mission at Kontist
You are helping to grow the business through your highly analytical and creative brain and you push your ideas to completion. In close collaboration with our different squads you’ll be the one who increases Kontist’s visibility for our future and existing customers.
You will apply your expert knowledge in paid social (i.e. Facebook Ads) to spot opportunities for improvement, identify new areas for growth and develop a roadmap for the channel. With time your responsibility will steadily grow to become the go-to person for the management of other performance channels at Kontist such as paid search, display, video and mobile app advertising.
Join our team and help us to grow Kontist via performance marketing!
Tasks
- Scale the customer acquisition performance of our paid social channels while maintaining a stable cost/conversion
- Manage other paid online advertising channels such as paid search, display, video and mobile app advertising
- Identify new growth opportunities, areas for improvement and create business cases
- Regularly conceptualise and launch new ad copy and landing pages
- Liaise with design to create high performing visual ad assets
- Regularly communicate and align with other stakeholders in the business
Requirements
- Paid social expert with 3+ years experience in Facebook Ads, preferably in a fast-paced environment (e.g. startup or agency)
- Experience using analytics tools / platforms and ability to extract actionable insights from data
- Highly analytical - preferably with a degree in mathematics, economics, business or finance
- Autonomous - can pick up things very quickly
- Fluency in German (C1) and English (C1) required
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to set up proper project specs / briefings
- Good knowledge of Excel
- Bonus: Experience with Google Tag Manager
- Bonus: Experience with agile methodologies and according tools
Benefits
- Highly diverse and motivated team
- Lovely & green office in Prenzlauer Berg with office dogs
- Flexible trust-based working hours & remote work possible
- Personal coaching once per week
- Regular team events and company offsites
- Weekly German classes
- Daily lunch
- Urban Sports Club Membership
We're looking forward to hearing from you!