Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

About us

In a world full of distractions, we have something outstanding to offer: focus. With our office & communication tools, we enable small and medium enterprises to direct their attention towards what really matters. Our SaaS solutions have been on the market for 20 years.

Our software-platform is built in Java, running on hundreds of servers, clients, and our own data centers. Now we want to bring our services to the next level.

This is what your challenges would look like: #1 Slicing the core application into microservices or even rebuilding it is your number one priority. #2 Keeping the infrastructure running while moving to AWS comes next. #3 Automating as much as possible is something you should look into. At the moment, we are thinking of using Puppet, Foreman, Terraform, and Ansible.

This is our plan for now. Do you have a better idea? Let us know - you’re the expert!





Tasks

Your responsibilities

Bring our applications to the next level

Create new features with our PO and development team

Own and run our entire infrastructure

Increase levels of automation and high availability

Automate our infrastructure with Puppet and Ansible

Introduce new technology, especially cloud-based solutions with AWS and Azure

Implement DevOps concepts

Develop great ideas about how to improve our stack





Requirements

Things you’ve ideally experienced already

You know how to support a good team spirit

You have 3 years of expertise with Java, Spring, Hibernate

You have ideas about how good and clean code looks like

You´ve developed prototypes and provided incremental improvements

You have crafted RESTful APIs, micro-services, SQL databases

You helped to create a DevOps-mindset

You have played around with CI/CD principles using Jenkins, Stash, Git, and Linux already

You have some experience with RabbitMQ and Elasticsearch

Ideally, you´ve seen a university from the inside. You haven´t? No worries, we like autodidacts too.





Benefits

*Your perks: *

Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC?

Ride a bike or a train: we provide a bike or public transport ticket

Stay healthy and relaxed: we support Urban Sports Club

Become a Foam master or Bartender: enjoy the best coffee machine and beer from tap in our office

Level up your skills: we will get you eye-opening books

Take a course: we will support your hunger for education

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone

You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. We have core hours to maintain flexibility

Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.





Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.

We at Pinguin are fostering diversity and are committed to creating teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.