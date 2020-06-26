Intern (m/f/d) - German growth, Berlin/Brussels bei Accountable

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Intern (m/f/d) - German growth, Berlin/Brussels

Accountable
Berlin
  • Praktikum
  • Ausbildung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

Who we are?

Accountable​ is the freelancers’ best friend: We build the smart mobile app that optimizes taxes and guarantees peace of mind for the self-employed - without bureaucracy and forms. All this is driven by an ambitious, yet grounded team with a super strong product mindset.

After launching in Belgium in December 2018 and helping more than 10.000+ self-employed workers, we’ve launched in Germany in early 2020 backed by Venture Capital Investment to accelerate our international growth and support German freelancers with their taxes.

You’ll have the chance to contribute to our growth efforts in Germany in an area that has a significant impact on people’s lives - the net income generated by the jobs they love. We’ll give you the freedom to test & iterate, apply your creativity and show your tenacity in all our growth initiatives.


What you will do at Accountable:

  • Development and implementation of our content and community strategy across several platforms (Blog, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn,...) and support in steering a team of freelance content contributors.

  • Assisting our growth team in managing paid campaigns and evaluating critical KPIs for success.

  • Continuous improvement of our tool-set for freelancers like our Google for professional expenses and revenue calculator.

  • Assisting the team in different projects, touching the user experience, marketing, acquisition, and retention of users.

  • Working directly with the founders in the further development of our user approach.

  • Support of our Customer Success Team with user enquiries from Germany and building repeatable processes.

  • We promise that you won’t prepare coffee and make photocopies

We are a good match if you:

  • Speak native German​ and excellent English,

  • Have excellent writing and verbal communication skills

  • Are studying towards a degree in languages, literature, communication, marketing, or any other field you deem relevant.

  • Are curious in general, but also about technology, startups and digital businesses,

  • Are empathic and eager to go the extra mile to solve our users’ issues

What Accountable would offer you:

  • A fast-paced environment for you to learn more about marketing, acquisition, user experience, expansion to new markets,

  • A team committed to make that internship a great learning experience for you.

  • The ideal learning platform and network to maybe one day start your own

    company

  • The opportunity to become part of a European success story in fintech

  • Reimbursement of transportation and other costs,

  • A super friendly international team of experts in their specific fields

  • A desk and material in our amazing office in the center of Brussels or in Berlin (and the possibility to enjoy BBQs and drinks with the team this summer)


Duration: ​ideally from end of June / July until August (flexible)

Schedule:​ ​Monday to Friday, from 9:30 till 6:30pm (flexible), with remote days possible

Ready to get started? ​Send me an email at ​jeremy@accountable.eu​ with a brief introduction about you and your contact details. Please also indicate if you would prefer to work at our Brussels or Berlin office. We’ll get back to you quickly.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Jeremy Hallaert
+49 30 629 378 38
http://www.accountable.de
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
