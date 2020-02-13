Product Owner (m/f/d) - innovative automotive platform bei ACID21 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

Your mission

As an experienced organizational talent, you control our development team in an agile process and form the interface between the founding team, creation and development for our innovation project in the automotive sector: The development of a social commerce platform together with industry giants and well-known automotive influencers industry and geography.







For the first contact, we need your CV or a link to the LinkedIn / Xing profile including salary expectations.







Why with us?

A unique combination of an innovative startup project in an established agency environment (we have been around since 2001) with standardized processes while being close to industrial partners and influencers.

Flexible working hours and home office by arrangement, four-day week possible.

A secure job with a permanent contract.

Office loft and really (!) Great teammates included.







What else we can offer you

A loft office with a feel-good atmosphere in the popular Bergmann district in the heart of Kreuzberg

A highly motivated, interdisciplinary and international team that wants to make a difference and knows what it is doing Open communication, short distances, quick decisions

Permanent employment and a secure job

An individual training budget

Good organization means that overtime is an exception and can be compensated promptly through leisure time compensation.

Coffee, soft drinks, tea as much as you like as well as regular team events such as breakfast, film evenings, barbecues, beer, sporting activities (voluntary;))







Your tasks

Strategic planning, coordination and control of the development of our social commerce platform in the automotive sector

Interface between developers, founding team and creation

Coordination of the project team as well as control and documentation of the project progress

Ensuring the provision of services







Your profile

You have a good understanding of online platforms and in-depth IT knowledge

You can quickly familiarize yourself with new topics and drive forward the implementation of new features from conception to rollout

Ideally you have at least one year of practical experience with Scrum and agile processes

Your foundation is a completed degree (e.g. business informatics, business administration, marketing / media management) or a comparable training in the IT environment

Excellent communication skills, good process understanding and analytical skills

You are characterized by initiative, responsibility and a reliable way of working

You have a very good command of English and good German, both spoken and written

A passion for cars is an advantage (but not a must)







About us

We love the development of digital products and solutions in the e-commerce environment. With our international team of around 30 web enthusiasts, we work for well-known customers such as deinSchrank.de, WÜRTH, idealo, STAEDTLER, rbb and many more.







All we need to get in touch with you is your CV or a link to the LinkedIn / Xing profile, including salary expectations and the next possible starting date.