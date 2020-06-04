Entrepreneur in Residence (m/f/d) - SaaS bei airfocus GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

At airfocus, we're reimagining the way teams make decisions. From how they prioritize their never-ending list of features, ideas, and projects to how they create beautiful yet effective roadmaps, the work we do is shaping the future of collaboration and strategy. To get there, we’ve brought together a collective of optimists and doers to tackle challenges along this ride. We believe in learning by doing – and that there is no better classroom than real-world experience.



We strive for product excellence, a superior user experience, and great storytelling because we believe those are the best ways to create value for our customers and employees. Our team is made up of talented individuals who are highly motivated to grow our company and themselves – and have fun in the process.



Join us and help shape an amazing company. From Hamburg, or wherever you best get stuff done.







Your mission

Gain valuable insights into the organizational development and strategic direction of airfocus.

“Own like a boss, act like an entrepreneur” – Drive your own projects from day one and help us reach our business goals.

Assist our management with fundraising, accounting and operations.

Collaborate with our product, customer success and marketing teams on all levels.

Learn and work with important key-tools in sales, CRM and marketing.







Your profile

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Business Informatics or related field.

Strong analytical skills coupled with high attention to details.

Ability to learn fast and adjust to a rapidly changing environment.

You’re proactive - you come and tell us what you’ll do, not vice-versa.

Ideally, past experience in a startup, consulting firm or in investment banking.

Interest in startups, enthusiastic about learning and growing in a SaaS venture.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English are required.





Why us

You'll join a diverse and talented team, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth, impact, and learning.

