Senior Python Engineer (m/f/x) bei Alasco

Senior Python Engineer (m/f/x)

Alasco
Munich
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

You want to create a software that will transform the construction industry whilst leading a team of talented Backend Developers? Your are eager to build a SaaS Tool that helps our users work more efficient?

Apply now and join Alasco as Senior Python Engineer!

Your responsibility

  • You advance Alasco's engineering team by supporting your team members personally and professionally.
  • You maintain a highly effective way of building our software including the monitoring and logging of large systems. • You strive to deliver the best possible experience for our users by continuously shipping new features for our cloud platform.
  • You learn about the customers needs and processes and strive to solve them as quickly as possible.
  • You build features with an “you build it, you run it” mindset and are responsible for testing, deployment and monitoring of your code.

Your Profile

  • You have a master’s degree (or equivalent) in Computer Science or similar.
  • You have profound and proven knowledge (5+years) of Python and experience with one of the popular frameworks (e.g. Django, flask).
  • You are experienced in building a web application in a complex B2B domain.
  • You are familiar working in an agile environment.
  • You have a deep knowledge of architecture patterns, DevOps and AWS
  • Experienced leading a small team of engineers
  • You are fluent in English. Nice-to-have: You speak German at level C1/C2.

Our Profile

We believe in DevOps, continuous integration and testing. At Alasco we use technologies, which enable us to provide our users with tools to reach their goals and to deliver at a fast pace. Our Backend services run on Python, Django and Postgres in Docker containers. The Frontend layer is based on JavaScript and React, Bootstrap and Sass with Webpack. We leverage AWS services by running our containers in Elastic Beanstalk and benefit from RDS, CloudWatch etc. Our teams ship code with the mindset of “you build it, you run it”. We manage our code in GitHub and use tools like CircleCI and Codacy to maintain a high quality standard in our codebase.

