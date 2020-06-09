Werksstudent (m/f/d) - Hardware-Development / Electrical Engineer Intern bei ambiotex GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Werksstudent (m/f/d) - Hardware-Development / Electrical Engineer Intern

ambiotex GmbH
Berlin
  • Studentische Hilfskraft
  • Ausbildung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Ambiotex GmbH is a Germany-based startup working on intelligent wearable technology. Thanks to our various sensors and artificial intelligence, we can record the vital data of our users in medical grade quality and evaluate them scientifically in real time.

The technology behind ambiotex was developed in cooperation with Fraunhofer IIS. Acquired from high quality sensors and professional algorithms, ambiotex data is not only suitable for an extremely precise measurement of heart rate, but also capable of the analysis of individual heart rate variability (HRV) at ECG level. The latter is fundamental for general and current stress level determination.

Understanding heart rate variability changes helps to have a better overview of general health, can be used to plan training times and rest periods during (e-)sports, identify stress triggers in professional and private everyday life, detect risks of illness or prevent diseases. The ambiotex Smartshirt with its ECG-comparable HRV recording, inertial measurement sensors and various ambient sensors also opens a completely new chapter in corporate health management.

Your responsibilities

As an engineering intern your task will be to help the embedded development team designing the next great ambiotex product. Working closely with our colleagues, you will be developing drivers for our firmware, solder PCBs and test electronics, create prototype housings and solve everyday issues.

Required skills

The core requirements are

  • Ongoing studies in or fresh graduate of Electrical/Electronics Engineering BSc. or MSc.
  • Fluent German and professional proficiency English language knowledge

Our perfect candidate is familiar with

  • Embedded software development (ARM 32-bit MCUs, C programming language, GNU compiler, JTAG debugger, Nordic, or similar SDKs, Segger Studio, or other Eclipse-based IDEs)
  • Embedded hardware development (low power devices, wireless charging, wireless technologies like BLE5.0, CAD tools like Altium, reading schematics and BOMs, PCB layouts)
  • Prototyping (basic soldering, assembly, rework, connectors, and prototype housing

Optional competences

You will be an even greater addition to our team if you have experience with:

  • Research and evaluation in physiological signal acquisition (ECG, EMG, EDA, respiration)
  • Signal processing and analog signals (filter circuits, amplifiers, etc.)
  • Inter-system communication protocols (CAN-BUS, etc.)

You will get in return

A great opportunity to try out and develop your skills in real-world scenarios, while working on an actual product. You will have the chance to work with senior electronics professionals and gain experience which will be highly relevant in any electrical engineering field.

If your skill set matches our needs and you think you would be a great addition to our team, please do not hesitate to apply with your CV and short cover letter attached.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Christian Seidl
01729988776
http://www.ambiotex.de
