(Senior) Business Development Manager (m/f/d) bei AMORELIE

(Senior) Business Development Manager (m/f/d)
AMORELIE
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020
Job ToDo's
- Identify, support or own topics that will bring AMORELIE to the next level - in close collaboration with leadership and experts across the organisation
- Master working on a variety of challenges like strategy development, project ownership or acceleration contribution, PMO steering or shareholder reporting
- End-to-end responsibility on high priority projects/programs across the company with a broad set of stakeholders
- Master the art of zooming in and zooming out. This means pushing the boundaries of operational realities to reach a larger vision & continuously identifying areas for growth
- Maximise the outputs across teams to ensure cross-functional project success and well as provide regular updates to broader stakeholder groups and build up/ share best practices as they emerge
- Identify required contributors and ensure progress on work streams, including facilitating resolution of roadblocks as a true ‘empowner’
- Be an everyday visionary and pro-actively create for your strategies and plans verbal and written communication that wins over both operational supporters as well as senior management
- Develop an in-depth knowledge of our business and value proposition
Skills
- You have mastered your studies in business related studies
- You have a proven track record in a comparable position, either in Business Development or Project Management in a consultancy
- You enjoy working in a team with a broad set of passionate stakeholders
- You have an eye for details while painting the bigger picture
- Your project execution has set standards in previous organisations
- You prioritise your work pro-actively based on impacted with clear KPIs
- You have a highly analytical mindset, business case modelling comes natural to you
- You are a highly proficient in MS Office or the GSuite Pro in working with MS Office
- You are fluent in English, German and any other language is a plus
AMORELIE Benefits
- You can expect an international team and entrepreneurial creative space in which you can develop your full potential
- The opportunity to actively participate in forming the company and celebrate the successes together
- A dog-friendly, open-plan office, near S+U Bahn Gesundbrunnen
- We are driven by open-mindedness and tolerance: Come as you are, as we love your quirks!
- Flexible working hours and home office
- Flat hierarchies and a transparent communication culture
- Free drinks, fresh fruit and an always full fridge with treats
- Regular events within the guidelines of Covid-19
- Personal development of your skills through our Development Cycles
- Free access to our LinkedIn eLearning Platform with more than 15000 learning videos
- A discounted membership in the Urban Sports Club
- ... and of course, there will be also toys ;)
With AMORELIE we have changed an entire industry and brought love life as an integral part of a happy relationship into the middle of society. We burn for fulfilled relationships and want to do our part with great love toys, lingerie and many other inspiring lifestyle products. With us, you will find a combination of ambitious ideas, an entrepreneurial team, a unique corporate culture and an incredible energy and euphoria for our mission. We are a successful, profitable Berlin start-up with over 130 employees and a lot of love, which defines the relationships of tomorrow!
