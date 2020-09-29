(Senior) Business Development Manager (m/f/d) bei AMORELIE

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

Job ToDo's

Identify, support or own topics that will bring AMORELIE to the next level - in close collaboration with leadership and experts across the organisation

Master working on a variety of challenges like strategy development, project ownership or acceleration contribution, PMO steering or shareholder reporting

End-to-end responsibility on high priority projects/programs across the company with a broad set of stakeholders

Master the art of zooming in and zooming out. This means pushing the boundaries of operational realities to reach a larger vision & continuously identifying areas for growth

Maximise the outputs across teams to ensure cross-functional project success and well as provide regular updates to broader stakeholder groups and build up/ share best practices as they emerge

Identify required contributors and ensure progress on work streams, including facilitating resolution of roadblocks as a true ‘empowner’

Be an everyday visionary and pro-actively create for your strategies and plans verbal and written communication that wins over both operational supporters as well as senior management

Develop an in-depth knowledge of our business and value proposition







Skills

You have mastered your studies in business related studies

You have a proven track record in a comparable position, either in Business Development or Project Management in a consultancy

You enjoy working in a team with a broad set of passionate stakeholders

You have an eye for details while painting the bigger picture

Your project execution has set standards in previous organisations

You prioritise your work pro-actively based on impacted with clear KPIs

You have a highly analytical mindset, business case modelling comes natural to you

You are a highly proficient in MS Office or the GSuite Pro in working with MS Office

You are fluent in English, German and any other language is a plus







AMORELIE Benefits

You can expect an international team and entrepreneurial creative space in which you can develop your full potential

The opportunity to actively participate in forming the company and celebrate the successes together

A dog-friendly, open-plan office, near S+U Bahn Gesundbrunnen

We are driven by open-mindedness and tolerance: Come as you are, as we love your quirks!

Flexible working hours and home office

Flat hierarchies and a transparent communication culture

Free drinks, fresh fruit and an always full fridge with treats

Regular events within the guidelines of Covid-19

Personal development of your skills through our Development Cycles

Free access to our LinkedIn eLearning Platform with more than 15000 learning videos

A discounted membership in the Urban Sports Club

... and of course, there will be also toys ;)

With AMORELIE we have changed an entire industry and brought love life as an integral part of a happy relationship into the middle of society. We burn for fulfilled relationships and want to do our part with great love toys, lingerie and many other inspiring lifestyle products. With us, you will find a combination of ambitious ideas, an entrepreneurial team, a unique corporate culture and an incredible energy and euphoria for our mission. We are a successful, profitable Berlin start-up with over 130 employees and a lot of love, which defines the relationships of tomorrow!