Product Manager (m/f/d) - App & Website bei Appinio GmbH

About Appinio

Appinio empowers decision makers to validate ideas and decisions within minutes through real-time access to consumer opinions. As the world’s fastest market research solution, we

revolutionize the field and collect thousands of answers from specific consumer groups from more than 50 markets. Over 500 companies across all industries use Appinio’s all-in-one survey platform to put agility and customer centricity into practice.



We are now looking for a Product Manager (m/f/d) to optimize and further develop our mobile app, our survey platform and other consumer-facing products.



As a Product Manager (m/f/d) you will be responsible for the technical development and conception of our products. This includes our consumer mobile app, our new B2B mobile app and the B2B survey platform. You take our innovative products to the next level and work closely with the feedback of our customers and the app user community. You are full of ideas and recognize potentials where Appinio can improve.





Your task

Technical development of our mobile apps and our B2B platform

Working closely with our customer-facing teams and management to provide customer feedback to improve our products

Identification of problems and finding efficient and pragmatic solution to fix them

Cooperation with our IT and design team in the implementation of product optimizations

Key contact person and “the glue” connecting IT, marketing and sales teams in order align product related growth activities

Development of new business cases and identification of untapped potential





Your skills

At least 3 years of professional experience in IT product or complex project management, ideally in an IT start-up or other fast-paced environments

Experience in the conception and optimization of mobile apps

In-depth understanding of customer needs, communities, viral loops and referral systems is a plus

Customer-focused approach and passion for providing great experiences in every detail of an app

Excellent organizational talent, strong communication skills and distinct pragmatism

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Motivation to shape and build a product, sense of responsibility and proactive approach





What we offer

We founded Appinio because we want to spread the power of consumer opinions. This is why customer centricity is the focus of our work and our goal is to not just satisfy but to inspire our customers.



We offer you a challenging and incredibly rewarding job in an innovative start-up with a real purpose. At Appinio you’ll actively take part in shaping the future of digital market research. We are a dynamic team of 30 employees (and constantly growing) with a strong entrepreneurial spirit who believe in the disruptive vision of Appinio. You will act autonomously as part of a young, intrinsically motivated team with flat hierarchies, an awesome atmosphere and lots of ideas. The more ideas you share, the better. So, let’s go!

You would like to join us on this mission? We look forward to receiving your application. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at any time on 040 87408303 or jobs@appinio.com

