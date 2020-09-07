CMO - Chief Marketing Officer (m/f/d) bei ArtNight GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

ArtNight’s mission is to bring people together through edutaining experiences. As a Berlin based Tech-Startup with over 70 team members, we are building leading experience platforms & brands, including ArtNight, BakeNight, ShakeNight & PlantNight. Every month, we bring tens of thousands of people together through our unique experiences.

Since our launch in 2016 we turned our company into one of the leading leisure companies in Europe. We are now looking for an ambitious CMO - Chief Marketing Officer (m/w/x) to join our senior management and bring our company to the next level.





Tasks

Do what excites you!

Build and lead our marketing and growth teams with >12 people to reach our ambitious targets

You establish an overall long-term marketing strategy for all brands, national and international markets

You define, plan, implement and manage our marketing strategy with a customer journey mindset and customer lifetime value thinking

You will own personnel and budget planning, deciding whether and with which external agencies (e.g. PR, performance) we work with to be able to test new growth opportunities

With your team you will be building attribution funnels for existing marketing channels to ensure efficient usage of these in future campaigns and optimize all targeting, landing page and bidding strategies

You are responsible for developing a marketing blueprint for future campaigns

Work closely with all departments, including product, tech and customer service to build a long-term successful & thriving company





Requirements

What you should bring to the table

5+ years of marketing experience across the entire marketing mix, strategy development, and budget management in a high growth environment

In-depth experience in organic channels e.g. CRM, Social Media, Content and/or in Performance Marketing

3+ years of experience in managing a team

You have experience in working with annual budgets in the single-digit €m range and have successfully achieved growth targets A data, analytics and automation mindset paired with strong interpersonal skills to motivate and inspire

High ambition and motivation to bring a company to the next level Excellent English skills, German as a first language

Optional: experience in building marketing automation software





Benefits

What we bring to the table

We offer you the opportunity to shape the future of the leisure & entertainment industry and create true meaning with our mission of bringing people together in real-life & thus fostering human connection

A very competitive salary package, a 4-digit referral reward for helping us bring the best talents to our team, free entry to all of our experiences, employee discounts to various partner companies and personal development coaching budget

A highly motivated, international team working from our beautiful office next to a harbor (water view!)

We guarantee a high learning curve, challenging tasks and a great work environment

An ambitious & experienced senior management team

The belief that ambitious professional goals can only be reached if we have fun on the way, through team events, team breakfasts, friday beers and our legendary host festivals!

We look forward to getting to know you!