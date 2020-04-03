Teamlead International Marketing & Expansion (m/f/d) - UK & NL bei ArtNight GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Teamlead International Marketing & Expansion (m/f/d) - UK & NL
ArtNight GmbH
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020
Your Profile
- You have at least 5 years experience running multi-channel growth marketing campaigns
- UK market experience is a must
- You are a confident communicator and not afraid to reach out to people
- You also have experience in managing a (small) team
- You have a high level of initiative, motivation, resilience and eagerness to learn
- You are not afraid to get your hands dirty and do operational work - you know how to grow a brand without agencies
Your Responsibilities
- You will have full responsibility for all Marketing & Sales topics in UK & NL
- You will co-lead the ArtNight Expansion (UK & NL) team and are jointly responsible for all topics alongside the TeamLead Product & Operations
- You will develop and implement 360 marketing & campaign plan for both the UK and Dutch markets
- You will start off managing a small team & grow this team as our presence in the markets grow
- You will be responsible for managing our agencies, freelancers and aligning with our international & German marketing teams
- You will be responsible for driving growth in both markets through marketing & sales activities
- You will be responsible for all partnerships & cooperations in UK & NL and actively drive these in the UK
- You will handle all press & PR Topics
What we offer
- You have the chance to play a key role in shaping a rapidly growing company
- Flat hierarchies, short decision-making processes & independent work
- We guarantee a high learning curve, interesting tasks and a lot of responsibility from day on
- A unique chance to have real involvement, responsibility and impact on a new brand in the NL and in the UK
- An independent and open work environment
- Team spirit & solidarity: we have dedicated and integrative teams without elbow thoughts and we encourage and support each other
- Regular team lunches, Friday Beers, healthy breakfast and free ArtNights
- Last but definitely not least: we want to achieve ambitious goals and have fun - you can expect regular team events, team lunches, Friday beers, free ArtNights and much more, let yourself be surprised!
