Teamlead International Marketing & Expansion (m/f/d) - UK & NL bei ArtNight GmbH

Teamlead International Marketing & Expansion (m/f/d) - UK & NL

ArtNight GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

Your Profile

  • You have at least 5 years experience running multi-channel growth marketing campaigns
  • UK market experience is a must
  • You are a confident communicator and not afraid to reach out to people
  • You also have experience in managing a (small) team
  • You have a high level of initiative, motivation, resilience and eagerness to learn
  • You are not afraid to get your hands dirty and do operational work - you know how to grow a brand without agencies

Your Responsibilities

  • You will have full responsibility for all Marketing & Sales topics in UK & NL
  • You will co-lead the ArtNight Expansion (UK & NL) team and are jointly responsible for all topics alongside the TeamLead Product & Operations
  • You will develop and implement 360 marketing & campaign plan for both the UK and Dutch markets
  • You will start off managing a small team & grow this team as our presence in the markets grow
  • You will be responsible for managing our agencies, freelancers and aligning with our international & German marketing teams
  • You will be responsible for driving growth in both markets through marketing & sales activities
  • You will be responsible for all partnerships & cooperations in UK & NL and actively drive these in the UK
  • You will handle all press & PR Topics

What we offer

  • You have the chance to play a key role in shaping a rapidly growing company
  • Flat hierarchies, short decision-making processes & independent work
  • We guarantee a high learning curve, interesting tasks and a lot of responsibility from day on
  • A unique chance to have real involvement, responsibility and impact on a new brand in the NL and in the UK
  • An independent and open work environment
  • Team spirit & solidarity: we have dedicated and integrative teams without elbow thoughts and we encourage and support each other
  • Regular team lunches, Friday Beers, healthy breakfast and free ArtNights
  • Last but definitely not least: we want to achieve ambitious goals and have fun - you can expect regular team events, team lunches, Friday beers, free ArtNights and much more, let yourself be surprised!
