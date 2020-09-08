Venture Capital Associate & Principal (m/f/d) bei Atlantic Food Labs

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

The role

Join us to build companies that shape the future of nutrition, health, and sustainability.

As Venture Capital Associate or Principal (m/f/x), you will be an integral part of the Atlantic Food Labs core team. You will help us grow our portfolio of groundbreaking companies and founder teams in the food and biotech space. With your analysis of upcoming market trends and assessment of incoming opportunities, you will enable us to keep outperforming our ambitious growth goals. You will explore market opportunities throughout various industries and sciences, such as agtech, alternative protein sources, water supply, food security, decentralized food production, vertical farming, personalised nutrition, food waste, and carbon reduction. Across our portfolio, you will be working closely with several founders and key decision-makers to help them set up and grow their ventures.





Why join

Build companies that matter. Our portfolio companies change the way we produce, deliver, and consume food in a healthy and sustainable way.

Get things done. We focus on results and turning visions into reality efficiently - not on how long you stay in the office.

Work on cutting edge ideas and future technologies. You will guide the way for AFL to find the most impactful and game-changing opportunities.

Have a major impact. The business ideas you develop and build with our entrepreneurs influence directly how we all live.

Grow with us. 2021 will be a big year for all of us at AFL with lots of exciting things to come.





Your tasks & responsibilities

Explore our focus areas for external investment opportunities and ideas for our internal company building studio. Thoroughly conduct market research and qualify incoming leads. You hunt for the best ideas, teams, and ultimately ‘deals’ out there.

Meet early-stage companies and inspiring founders every day. Analyze their business ideas, fact check, conduct financial analysis, and technical research at all stages of the deal flow in various industries and business models. Together with our investment committee, you decide on which deals to pursue and close.

Advice selected portfolio companies and their founders on various growth issues, track and consult on their key metrics and lead and execute workstreams wherever necessary.

Support in all fields of portfolio management, such as initiating and managing strategic projects, fundraising, substantial pivots, business plan preparation, financial planning, reporting, organizational setup, etc.

Attend events, meet entrepreneurs, industry partners, and build/ further explore relationships within the ecosystem to best help accelerate the growth and likelihood of success for our portfolio ventures.





What you need to succeed

Different business ideas demand different backgrounds and characteristics. Therefore, we are looking for diverse candidates that do not necessarily fit the standard but unquestionably aim for the stars.

Above all, we are looking for brave and mission-driven people ready to face a lot of obstacles on their way to ultimate success. Giving up is not an option.

You will need to be a curious leader, with strong analytical and great communication skills.

No matter the field, you have proven yourself in the past and can clearly show why you will be successful in the future.

Outstanding university degree, Master’s degree desired. Preferably Business, BioTech, FoodTech, AgTech, or Engineering background.

Min. 2 years of work experience in venture capital, private equity, company building, investment banking, a high-growth start-up, or consulting.

First experience in the areas of Food / Nutrition, BioTech, HealthTech, AgTech, or sustainability is a big plus and adds to your credibility.

Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal, in English and German.

Ability to translate analytical insights into clear-cut recommendations.

Excellent quantitative skills, incl. experience with key financial metrics and performance KPIs.

Fluency in German and English.





About us

Atlantic Food Labs is a venture studio and early-stage investor for startups with solutions to feed ten billion people by 2050 in a sustainable and healthy way. Founded in 2016, the Berlin-based investor is one of Europe’s leading venture firms for food, health, and sustainability projects. We have supported over 25 mission-driven teams to launch their ideas and put great concepts into practice. The portfolio covers the entire value chain – from agtech, alternative protein sources, water supply, food security, decentralized food production, vertical farming, personalised nutrition, food waste, and carbon reduction. We work with companies such as Legendairy, Mushlabs, Meatable, Sanity Group, Mitte, share, and many more.