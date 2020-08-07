Product Manager (m/f/d) - for SaaS Scale-Up bei Avrios International AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

Avrios is an award-winning fleet management software platform. Founded in 2015 in Zurich by a team of serial entrepreneurs, Avrios currently manages the fleet of more than 800 customers in Europe and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the SaaS space. Based in Zurich with remote satellite offices in Berlin and Wroclaw we are a team of 40+ people from all over the world.

Our SaaS platform helps companies provide tailored transportation to its employees and thus enables them to attract top talent while keeping their transportation expenditures under control. Fuelled by a passionate, driven and hard-working team, backed by leading venture capital investors and supported by a high caliber board of directors, Avrios is looking to continue this growth journey and help hundreds of thousands of people in Europe move seamlessly.







The role

As a product manager at Avrios, you are the CEO of your product: You ensure its success (as measured in the KPIs and strategic goals we agree on together) by taking whatever measures are necessary to achieve your goals.

You work with an interdisciplinary team consisting of you as the PM, a product designer, and a group of engineers. Together you are responsible to make your product successful.





Responsibilities

Help define the vision for your product area, while iteratively evolving the product to achieve that

Manage the product backlog, prioritize ideas and ensure that your team is constantly working on the most impactful projects

Run research/discovery and interact directly with our German-speaking customers to identify the most impactful problems to solve

Scope these solutions to their smallest coherent state to ship valuable features as early as possible

Constantly evaluate if your solutions have solved the problem through quantitative and qualitative measures, both in beta and after full launch

Collaborate with your team and other stakeholders in thinking big, and in imagining future solutions that solve these problems

You work with product marketing, as well as Sales and Marketing to ensure a successful commercial launch of your innovations

You own the outcome for your product and take whatever measures are necessary to ensure your product becomes successful.

You report directly to the CPO. Of course, you will also work in close collaboration with Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing.





Requirements

You have at least 2+ years of (B2B SaaS) product management experience.

You have experience with Scrum, project management, and are used to collaborating with engineers and designers. Modern technologies (REST APIs, understanding of internet and browsers, single-page frontend frameworks, etc.), prototyping, validation with customers and data analysis (SQL, Excel, basic statistics) are all topics you are intimately familiar with and master well

You are a very fast learner, strong analytical thinker and are comfortable working independently in a fast-paced, outcome-driven environment where you have to juggle multiple priorities at once

You are easily able to put yourself into the shoes of customers and partners and see the world from their point of view. You are an excellent communicator.

Experience and a deep understanding of fleet management, enterprise businesses or automotive industry is a strong plus

You have a strong passion for great products, UX, and consumer psychology and keep up to date on these topics. You question every product you use on how it works and why it solves the pain so well (or not…)

You have excellent English and German in both spoken and written form IS A MUST, any additional language is a plus.

You are a EU (Schengen) citizenship or have a valid work permit for Germany





Benefits