Domain Data Steward (m/f/d) bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

About us

To realize value from joined projects in the Aviv Group and help move our Tech toward a more agile, distributed and autonomous environment, a central dedicated team has been created. This transformation team is being constituted mostly with seasoned IT and Digital experts. To strengthen it, we are looking for you to join us.



Get part of Aviv Group Data Office team and participate in the development and implementation of our Data Governance Program. The role will act as an owner for some of our group strategic projects, as data business partner with group entities and clear the fields of our data Governance journey. This is assisting with implementing data governance by evaluating issues in the governance of Aviv group data, including problem definition, root cause analysis, and opportunity and solution recommendations.



Join a team of pioneers and experts that are convinced by the importance of data Stewardship that is the vital link between Business, Technology, Science and Compliance. You will be at the core of Aviv transformation and working with the most impactful data projects shaping Aviv group future.



Become a_

Domain Data Steward and take ownership in developing our data stewardship program at Aviv Group, that enables our agile, autonomous group entities

implement and maintain enterprise-wide data governance policies and procedures in our central data governance center tool Collibra

organize and lead working groups with data consumers and data producers to standardize definitions, business rules, business usage for critical data elements, attribute and metadata in order to help create an enterprise-wide data dictionary

identify Data owners and drive business interviews

show the power of Data Modeling to your colleagues

identify, document, and manage data quality issues and/or improvement opportunities

assist in defining appropriate metrics to measure the quality of the data

assist in defining appropriate metrics to measure our Collibra Data Catalog adoption and usage

assist in defining process, frequency, and responsibility for measuring data quality as defined

assist with preparation of data quality assessments and publishing assessments results



You are a_

Expert with university degree in the areas of Information Management Systems or Cognitive Sciences

minimum 3 years of experience in a Data Stewardship role required

experience in Collibra Data Catalog administration and usage

certified Collibra level I or II is a differentiating plus

experience in SQL, or other comparable query language experience preferred

conceptual and problem-solving skills with a proven track record in gathering and documenting comprehensive business requirements required

expertise in the areas of Data Modelling, Metadata Management, Data Quality, Reference Data Management

knowledge in the area of Data Governance

knowledge in the areas of Data Science, Data Engineering, Cloud Computing

excellent communication to engage with your stakeholders

certified Data Management Professional is a plus

full professional proficiency in English is mandatory

fluency in German or French is a plus

familiar with collaborative tools such as Slack, Confluence, Jira, GSuite



Benefit from a_

dedicated expert team in a dynamic and fast-moving digital environment

participation in a cooperative, motivated and experienced team that leaves room for personal development and offers amazing challenges to tackle

a dynamic workplace with flat hierarchies, direct communication on first name terms from trainee to CEO, short distances, cooperative culture and flexible working hours

the position is located in Paris, Hamburg or Berlin with travels to the other locations (Aix-en-Provence, Berlin, Brussels, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Paris, Tel Aviv, ...)

we offer you a permanent full-time position from 01.10.2020



Questions about the position / contact person:

If you have any questions, you will find initial answers here: https://career.axelspringer.com/en/faq-2



Your contact for this position (reference number 008400098) is: Claudia Model; claudia.model@axelspringer.de



The Aviv Group, part of Axel Springer SE, is one of the world’s largest players in digital classifieds. Our ambition is to move the world, one house, one car at a time. To deliver it, more than 1500 people operate classified companies in France (SeLoger, Logic-Immo, Meilleurs Agents and LaCentrale), Belgium (Immoweb), Germany (Immowelt) and Israel (Yad2) and we also invest into new business models that may disrupt the future all across Europe and America.