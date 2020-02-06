Intern (m/f/d) - Digital Inhouse Consulting & Investment Management bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Axel Springer Digital GmbH and its subsidiaries steer the majority of Axel Springer’s digital entities, which already today generate more than 2,5bn Euros annually and contribute more than 80% to the corporate group’s EBITDA. Our more than 200 investments, e.g. StepStone, Business Insider, Idealo, Awin, finanzen.net, eMarketer, SeLoger, Immowelt and Purplebricks, are active in Europe, USA and South America as market leaders in their respective fields. In addition, we are actively expand-ing our portfolio of early-stage investments in Europe and the US through both our investments in funds such as Project A-Ventures and LakeStar, through direct investments of Axel Springer Digital Ventures and through the Axel Springer & Por-sche Accelerator.



To support our national and international growth and the strategic expansion of our portfolio in cooperation with the board, we are looking for talented people to join our Strategy and Investment Team of Axel Springer Digital GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. We are looking for you!

Tasks

Support the investment process through inhouse consulting and M&A projects (e.g. commercial due diligences)

Develop and assess business plans for both portfolio and target companies

Conduct competitor analyses, identify market trends and turn them into actionable solutions

Support portfolio management projects such as e.g. PMI, performance improvement and product strategy development

Participate in interviews and workshops with the local management

Carry out web analytics and market research, e.g. focus groups or online surveys

Support preparing presentations for the Executive Board and other management meetings

Your profile

Study in Business Administration, Business Informatics, Economics or a comparable field from a leading university

Practical experience in strategy consulting, venture capital, investment banking or in the role of entrepreneur in a start-up

Good analytical skills, an entrepreneurial and conceptual mindset as well as a drive for numbers

Willingness to perform, high professionalism and a strong team player

A strong interest in digital media and digital business models

A responsible, flexible and committed working style with a degree of assertiveness

Fluency in English, German and a third language like French or Polish being an advantage

Very good MS-Office skills

Our offer

Demanding strategic projects that offer a steep learning curve. Join us as a full team member during your internship

Work alongside our highly professional investment team in M&A and business development projects

Connect with leaders in the digital ecosystem in Berlin and beyond

Personal and professional support during your internship with a transparent feedback process

A team culture marked by a spirit of partnership in a dynamic environment with regular team events among other things





Location: Berlin

Start: Any time

Time: Ideally 3 to 6 months

The internship will be compensated competitively.

Contact

Questions regarding this position (reference number 008400091) will be answered gladly by:

Claudia Model, claudia.model@axelspringer.de



Axel Springer Digital GmbH emphasizes equal opportunities. We welcome the applications of people with disabilities, whose integration is an important matter to us.