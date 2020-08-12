Internship Pricing & Monetization Consulting (m/f/d) bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

The Pricing & Monetization team operates as an inhouse consulting team that supports Axel Springer units from all over the world in their individual strategy and pricing, product, sales, and CRM related challenges. The team works closely with the managing directors of the units and the Executive Axel Springer Board.



If you are looking for a highly professional team and an extremely dynamic environment, we are looking for you!



Become a_

fully integrated team member in our pricing & monetization team

What is the optimal monetization roadmap for a Silicon Valley startup? How can we profitably offer state-of-the-art digital journalism? What is the right price model for a prop tech start-up? Which products should a job board develop to keep its competitive edge?

develop solutions and find answers for challenges along all aspects of monetization

become a member of a highly professional expert team on internal consulting projects

identify market trends, carry out market research, develop new products, analyze customer and competitor data, prepare presentations, and determine the impact of your solution



You are a_

student who is currently completing a degree in Business Administration, Economics, Business Informatics, Data Science, Mathematics, Psychology, or any other comparable field

enthusiasm for digital business models and their monetization

initial practical experience (e.g. internships) in consulting, pricing, marketing or as an entrepreneur

highly confident in working with MS-Office (foremost Excel, PowerPoint)

excellent communication skills and fluency in English (German language skills preferred)

strong analytical skills, an entrepreneurial and conceptual mindset as well as a drive for numbers

great interest in consulting and project work

willingness to perform, high professionalism and a strong team player



Benefit from a_

dedicated expert team in a dynamic and fast-moving digital environment

a steep learning curve and the perspective to taking over project responsibility from the first day on

the chance to deep dive into various business models in a short time

a job experience that combines the advantages of management consulting and a large corporation

events and seminars providing you with a rich skillset to consult digital units in pricing and monetization challenges

a highly professional expert team (e.g., experienced consultants from leading consultancies)

highly professional and cooperative corporate culture that leaves room for personal development and offers a steep learning curve

join one of the leading digital publishers that offers promising and forward-looking business perspectives

the internship will be compensated competitively



Questions about the position / contact person:

If you have any questions, you will find initial answers here: https://career.axelspringer.com/en/faq-2



Your contact for this position (reference number 008400093) is: Claudia Model, claudia.model@axelspringer.de



To simplify the flow of reading, we limit ourselves to male terms in the course of the text. Nevertheless, diversity is an essential part of our corporate culture! We are looking forward to receiving all applications regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic and social origin, religion, ideology, disability, age, sexual orientation and identity.



You can find information about Axel Springer's Representative for Disabled Persons as well as contact details at the following link: https://career.axelspringer.com/en/rsde



Axel Springer Digital GmbH and its subsidiaries steer the majority of Axel Springer’s digital entities, which already today generate more than 2,5bn Euros annually and contribute more than 80% to the corporate group’s EBITDA. Our more than 200 investments, e.g. StepStone, Business Insider, Idealo, Awin, finanzen.net, eMarketer, SeLoger, Immowelt and Purplebricks, are active in Europe, USA and South America as market leaders in their respective fields. In addition, we are actively expanding our portfolio of early stage investments in Europe and the US through both our investments in funds such as Project A-Ventures and LakeStar, through direct investments of Axel Springer Digital Ventures and through the Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator.