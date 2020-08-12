Senior Product Manager / Product Ops (m/f/d) bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Join one of the world’s biggest digital classified players!



AVIV Group was founded by Axel Springer in 2018 as a 100 percent owned company and combines the digital activities and participations in real estate, car and generalist classifieds in Germany (Immowelt), France (SeLoger, Logic-Immo, MeilleursAgents, Car&Boat Media), Belgium (Immoweb), and Israel (Yad2).

AVIV Group’s ambition is to move the world, one house, one car at a time. We achieve it both organically by expanding the group’s existing services and through minority and majority investments in innovative business models.



To realize value from joined projects in Product, Data & Tech and move our Group toward a more agile, distributed and reactive environment, a central dedicated team has been created. This transformation team is being constituted mostly with seasoned Tech and Digital experts. To strengthen it, we are looking for you to join us!



Become a_

Senior Product Manager/Product Ops to join our highly ambitious transformation team and have a key role in our international Product Management Team



Missions

Reporting directly to the Deputy Group Transformation Officer in charge of product management, you support more than 30 product teams in 5 different companies across Europe. Your main role is to to build and manage a product management ecosystem, considering product teams as your users. The challenge is big and we are ready to face it.



Tasks

provide the tools and structure necessary for product teams to achieve their goals and improve Aviv’s product (quality and impact on the real estate’s ecosystem)

build and maintain Aviv product management framework and tooling, in strong collaboration with companies’ teams and other members of the Group Transformation Team

help product teams getting the data and insights to take faster evidence based decisions

build an experimentation roadmap with product teams to allow fast product knowledge generation

facilitate cross teams and cross companies communication

act as an interim Product Manager to kickstart strategic cross companies initiatives

interact daily with product teams to identify their needs & pain points in the short and long term (yes... this means user research)

work very closely with other members of the Group Transformation Team (Data office, Senior architects, etc.)



You are a_

Expert with minimum 5 years of experience in product management and 3 years as Lead Product Manager / Head of Product / Head of UX or similar

experienced in workshop facilitation, user research, analytics

ability to turn abstract concepts into concrete action, and the other way around

excellent communication skills

full professional proficiency in English

fluency in German or French is a plus

familiarity with collaborative tools such as Slack, Confluence, Jira, GSuite

willingness to work in a lean and moving environment



Benefit from a_

dedicated expert team in a dynamic and fast-moving digital environment

participation in a cooperative, motivated and experienced team that leaves room for personal development and offers amazing challenges to tackle

a dynamic workplace with flat hierarchies, direct communication on first name terms from trainee to CEO, short distances, cooperative culture and flexible working hours

the position is located in Paris, Hamburg or Berlin with travels to the other locations (Aix-en-Provence, Berlin, Brussels, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Paris, Tel Aviv, ...)

we offer you a permanent full-time position from 01.10.2020



