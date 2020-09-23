Strategic Investment Associate (m/f/d) bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Axel Springer Digital GmbH and its subsidiaries steer the majority of Axel Springer’s digital entities, which already today generate more than 2,5bn Euros annually and contribute more than 80% to the corporate group’s EBITDA. Our more than 200 investments, e.g. StepStone, Business Insider, Idealo, Awin, finanzen.net, eMarketer, SeLoger, Immowelt and Purplebricks, are active in Europe, USA and South America as market leaders in their respective fields. In addition, we are actively expanding our portfolio of early stage investments in Europe and the US through both our investments in funds such as Project A-Ventures and LakeStar, through direct investments of Axel Springer Digital Ventures and through the Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator.





Become a_

Strategic Investment Associate at News Media International, and help us pursue the international growth strategy together with KKR as Axel Springer’s main shareholder with the following tasks:

portfolio management:

overseeing a portfolio of digital assets. Being the key point of contact for these assets’ management teams, monitoring their performance against plan and supporting the execution of their strategic objectives

supporting the execution of complex projects in all areas of business and corporate development related to these managed assets (growth initiatives, strategic re-organization, spin-offs, M&A, divestments, etc.)

working at the interface of the Axel Springer Board and the management teams of the Axel Springer assets

drafting & conceptualizing presentations to serve as a basis for top management decisions

strategic growth:

identifying trends and growth potentials as well as driving innovative business models and bringing strategies to life

coordinating cross-asset collaboration to drive growth across the portfolio and ensure best practice sharing

supporting the development of the overall news media international strategy beyond the current portfolio

You are a_

corporate development and strategy specialist with 3+ years of relevant experience, preferably in a top-tier management/strategy consultancy or a strategic corporate function!

excellent degree from a leading university in a business-related field

experienced in strategy development and implementation as well as business development; M&A and asset management are a strong plus

strong analytical skills

entrepreneurial mindset and holistic way of thinking with curiosity to go beyond the obvious

in-depth know-how of and enthusiasm for digital business models

self-driven, independent, and reliable working style

good communicator and confident social skills to be able to interact at all levels of employees and management and balance appropriately stakeholder interests

fluent in German and English (both required)

extensive MS office knowledge

a solid sense of humour is a plus

Benefit from a_

full ownership for your projects and opportunities of realizing your own ideas of how to further grow the Axel Springer group!

we offer you a permanent full-time position, starting immediately

wide range of opportunities to develop your own career path within Axel Springer by turning strategic projects into successful businesses within the group

deep insights into the digital media industry at top-management level

being part of a motivated, dynamic and international team at the heart of our further digital transformation

highly professional and cooperative corporate culture that leaves room for personal development and offers a steep learning curve

attractive job based in Berlin’s exciting city center, with the possibility for longer project-related stints in our other locations e.g. New York, London

fruit, (milk) coffee, tea and sofas are freely available and you can also use our subsidised restaurants & coffee bars (including Berlin’s largest and newest Rooftop Terrace)

flexible working hours and "mobile work" allows you an ideal work-life balance

numerous sports offers and concessions with fitness studios are available

