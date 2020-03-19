Internship Pricing & Monetization Consulting (m/f/d) bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
The Pricing & Monetization team is part of the Business Development department and acts as an inhouse consultant to support Axel Springer units from all over the world in their individual strategy, pricing, product, sales and CRM challenges. The team works closely with the managing directors of the units and reports directly to the Axel Springer Board.
If you are looking for a highly professional team, an extremely dynamic environment and constantly changing challenges, we are looking for you!
Become a
What is the optimal monetization roadmap for a Silicon Valley startup? How can we profitably offer state-of-the-art digital journalism? What is the right copy price for the biggest German newspaper? What products should a real-estate portal develop to gain additional market share?
- Develop solutions and find answers for challenges along all aspects of monetization
- Become a member of a highly professional expert team on internal consulting projects
- Identify market trends, carry out market research, develop new products, analyze customer and competitor data, prepare presentations and determine the impact of your solution
You are a
- Enthusiasm for digital business models and their monetization
- Currently completing a degree in Business Administration, Economics, Business Informatics, Data Science, Mathematics, Psychology or any other comparable field
- Initial practical experience (e.g. internships) in consulting, pricing, marketing or as an entrepreneur
- Highly confident in working with MS-Office (foremost Excel, PowerPoint)
- Excellent communication skills and fluency in German and English
- Strong analytical skills, an entrepreneurial and conceptual mindset as well as a drive for numbers
- Great interest in consulting and project work
- Willingness to perform, high professionalism and a strong team player
Benefit from a
- Cooperation in challenging pricing and monetization projects in a fast-moving digital environment
- A steep learning curve and the perspective to become a project manager after a short time
- A job experience that combines the advantages of management consulting and a large corporation
- Events and seminars providing you with a rich skillset to consult digital units in pricing and monetization challenges
- A highly professional expert team (e.g., experienced consultants from leading consultancies)
- Highly professional and cooperative corporate culture that leaves room for personal development and offers a steep learning curve
- Join one of the leading digital publishers that offers promising and forward-looking business perspectives
- The internship will be compensated competitively
Location: Berlin
Start: Sept. 2020
Time: Ideally 3 to 6 months
Axel Springer Digital GmbH emphasizes equal opportunities. We welcome the applications of people with disabilities, whose integration is an important matter to us.
You can find further information about Axel Springer's Representative for Disabled Persons as well as contact details here.
Axel Springer Digital GmbH and its subsidiaries steer the majority of Axel Springer’s digital entities, which already today generate more than 2,5bn Euros annually and contribute more than 80% to the corporate group’s EBITDA. Our more than 200 investments, e.g. StepStone, Business Insider, Idealo, Awin, finanzen.net, eMarketer, SeLoger, Immowelt and Purplebricks, are active in Europe, USA and South America as market leaders in their respective fields. In addition, we are actively expanding our portfolio of early stage investments in Europe and the US through both our investments in funds such as Project A-Ventures and LakeStar, through direct investments of Axel Springer Digital Ventures and through the Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator.
