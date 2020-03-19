Visiting Analyst intern (m/f/d) in strategic investment management and digital units bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

While working as a Visiting Analyst – for example, during a gap year – you will combine your work in the areas of early and later stage investments and operative venture development with the tasks in a strategic investment holding.





Become a

Challenges at the investment holding

Cooperation in the digitization strategy of Axel Springer SE

Preparation of strategic business development and M&A projects

Support in unit management and carrying out market and competitor analyses





Challenges at the corporate unit

Processing operative matters, for example, implementing a market entry/internationalization strategy or optimizing online marketing campaigns, or introducing new processes in the Finance/Operations division





You are a

Study in Business Administration, Business Informatics, Business Engineering or Media Management

Practical experience in the areas corporate/strategy consultancy, investment banking, media companies, start-ups or as as a company founder

High analytical skills, a drive for numbers, a conceptual mindset and a fast intellectual grasp of matters

A marked interest in digital media and digital business models/value chains

You have a strong sense of responsibility, a flexible and committed work approach and are assertive

Very good knowledge of MS-Office (particularly Excel and PowerPoint)

Fluency in German and English, other language skills an advantage

You are matriculated and would like to complete an internship as part of your study course





Benefit from a

Cooperation as a full member of a highly professional team of experts with the freedom to develop yourself personally and professionally

Insights into business development projects, M&A projects, and the chance to become familiar with various digital business models directly on site in our units dealing with operative issues

Support in demanding and group-relevant projects that offer a steep learning curve

Holistic professional and personal support incl. transparent feedback process

Team culture in a spirit of partnership in a highly dynamic environment with regular team events





Location: Berlin



Start: Sept. 2020



Time: 6 months



The internship will be compensated.





Axel Springer Digital GmbH emphasizes equal opportunities. We welcome the applications of people with disabilities, whose integration is an important matter to us.

You can find further information about Axel Springer's Representative for Disabled Persons as well as contact details here.

The Marketing and Classifieds division steers Axel Springer’s digital entities, which already today contribute more than three-quarters to the corporate group’s EBITDA. Our more than 200 investments, more than half of which are abroad, belong to our fast-growing digital portfolio that comprises market leaders and highly profitable online companies like Stepstone, SeLoger, Idealo, Awin, KaufDa, Immowelt, aufeminin or finanzen.net. You will be assisting the holding's team for three months and spending a further three months in an operative team at one of our corporate units. Here you can look forward to different strategic and operative challenges.