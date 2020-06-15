Co-Founder (m/f/d) bei BakeNight

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Co-Founder (m/f/d)

BakeNight
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Geschäftsführung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

We are building a very promising and ambitious venture in the food space. We use our existing funding and expertise to scale our venture to new heights. For this exciting opportunity, we are looking for a Co-Founder (m/f/x) to join our team

Tasks

As Co-Founders you will be responsible for all of our operations, building the team, developing business activities and rolling out our international expansion.

Requirements

After earning your outstanding degree at a reknown university, you have gained work experience in a top consulting firm, investment banking, venture capital or in start-ups. Beyond your exceptional level of professional ambition, you have a structured and analytical mindset with the ability to set up effective processes and manage P&L. In addition, you have previously gained leadership experience and are motivated by building a high-potential business hands-on from the ground up.

Benefits

Together with one other Co-Founder, you will be fully responsible for the business and will be incentiviced by a competitive salary and personal stakes in our venture.

Joining us will be very challenging and rewarding. You will accept the challenge of scaling a business and will gain elaborate experience in setting up a company.

We are looking forward to get to know you!

https://realtainment.net/
