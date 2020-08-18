Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)

- JOB_TITLE
BELFRY MEDICAL, a company part of the Sanity Group, focuses on the development and appliance of innovative technologies for the medicinal cannabis market. Belfry´s technologies include unique medical devices as well as digital health applications. Belfry’s team of experts is committed to deliver hi-tech solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmacists - always complying to the highest quality, safety and delivery standards. The overall goal of Belfry is to allow the safe consumption of medicinal cannabis by providing safe and reliable medical systems, while generating valuable information for continuously improving on-going therapies.
We are currently searching for a purpose driven innovator who can support our growth by successfully managing the development of our unique digital health applications:
Your Terrain
- You identify the various stakeholder needs by interacting closely with our users (patients and healthcare professionals) to gain an understanding of their needs, pains and how they benefit from the product.
- You set the overall product strategy and roadmap.
- You define product requirements for our digital health applications (web, native iOS/Android) by working closely with our development team and hardware engineers
- You facilitate and manage agile, cross-functional development teams (hardware technicians, backend/frontend developer, UX/UI designer etc.)
- You ensure the compliance with all regulations for digital medicinal products
How to convince us
- You can identify yourself with our mission to revolutionize the European cannabis market and want to make your contribution
- You have working experience as a technology product manager - preferably in the digital healthcare industry
- You possess a proven record in agile product management across all stages of the product life cycle, especially focussing on starting products from scratch in an startup environment
- You have experience in leading cross-functional teams, including external freelancers/agencies, with excellent communication skills
- You have an understanding of regulatory requirements for (digital) medicinal products and data protection requirements (eg. GDPR)
- You have strong analytical skills and have high standards of quality.
What you can look forward to
- We provide flexible working hours in an innovative and agile working environment
- We cherish uncomplicated interaction with each other in flat hierarchies and with short decision paths
- We foster an open culture and agile way of working with a lot of space to create and develop ideas
- We pay fair - based on your qualifications and experience
- We provide internal and external development opportunities, because stagnation means a step backwards
- We live an error culture with the motto “Fail fast!”, because mistakes make us better if we handle it transparently and learn from it
- We organize team events for a lot of fun besides work
What you should know
We are a team with a vision: we build the infrastructure for the cannabis revolution in Europe. In order to achieve this, we live a clear "people first" culture - whether patients or our employees: People always come first.
