Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

BELFRY MEDICAL, a company part of the Sanity Group, focuses on the development and appliance of innovative technologies for the medicinal cannabis market. Belfry´s technologies include unique medical devices as well as digital health applications. Belfry’s team of experts is committed to deliver hi-tech solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmacists - always complying to the highest quality, safety and delivery standards. The overall goal of Belfry is to allow the safe consumption of medicinal cannabis by providing safe and reliable medical systems, while generating valuable information for continuously improving on-going therapies.



We are currently searching for a purpose driven innovator who can support our growth by successfully managing the development of our unique digital health applications:





Your Terrain

You identify the various stakeholder needs by interacting closely with our users (patients and healthcare professionals) to gain an understanding of their needs, pains and how they benefit from the product.

You set the overall product strategy and roadmap.

You define product requirements for our digital health applications (web, native iOS/Android) by working closely with our development team and hardware engineers

You facilitate and manage agile, cross-functional development teams (hardware technicians, backend/frontend developer, UX/UI designer etc.)

You ensure the compliance with all regulations for digital medicinal products





How to convince us

You can identify yourself with our mission to revolutionize the European cannabis market and want to make your contribution

You have working experience as a technology product manager - preferably in the digital healthcare industry

You possess a proven record in agile product management across all stages of the product life cycle, especially focussing on starting products from scratch in an startup environment

You have experience in leading cross-functional teams, including external freelancers/agencies, with excellent communication skills

You have an understanding of regulatory requirements for (digital) medicinal products and data protection requirements (eg. GDPR)

You have strong analytical skills and have high standards of quality.





What you can look forward to

We provide flexible working hours in an innovative and agile working environment

We cherish uncomplicated interaction with each other in flat hierarchies and with short decision paths

We foster an open culture and agile way of working with a lot of space to create and develop ideas

We pay fair - based on your qualifications and experience

We provide internal and external development opportunities, because stagnation means a step backwards

We live an error culture with the motto “Fail fast!”, because mistakes make us better if we handle it transparently and learn from it

We organize team events for a lot of fun besides work





What you should know

We are a team with a vision: we build the infrastructure for the cannabis revolution in Europe. In order to achieve this, we live a clear "people first" culture - whether patients or our employees: People always come first.