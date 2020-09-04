Management Assistant HR (m/f/d) bei blackbird GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

Three years ago, we started as a small start-up in the world of e-commerce. Now that we've become Germany's largest online platform for license plates and reservations, we feel responsible for contributing to future generations' well-being. We committed ourselves to transform the platform's existing business model into a driving force for sustainability. To accomplish that, we are looking to fill the newly created position of a Management Assistant HR. If you are not only looking for a job but rather to find your calling, we are the place to be!

As a small team, there are so many crucial things to do simultaneously. At a glance, your job will be to work proactively on essential tasks, creating efficient processes, and supporting us with the search of great employees. This position enables you to participate in decision-making processes to shape our processes and internal organization. Furthermore, you will work with highly reliable teammates and take a lot of responsibility.

With your help, our lean startup approach, and aspirational goal setting, we hope to empower people to make sustainable choices.

To find more information about the team and our work philosophy, take a look at our website.

Start being a positive force for sustainability and complete our team as our Management Assistant HR





Tasks

Your key challenges will be

reaching out and convincing top players to join us

designing & executing efficient and effective workflows

In your day to day business, you will

improve the hiring process

prepare, organize and execute job interviews

plan and execute candidate outreach

handling administrative tasks





Requirements

What makes you a perfect match for us?

You love performing in an intense, challenging work environment

You enhance our company culture – Pursuing Sustainability, Grit, Growth Mindset, Joy & Team First

You work independently and make your own decisions

You are highly reliable and organized

You have the ability to communicate clearly

You are fluent in English and German (spoken and written)





Benefits

Work 100% remotely

Join a small, highly motivated and productive team

Learn and grow - Test and improve your abilities and limits together with us

Work with state of the art equipment

Be part of something great from the start

Sounds like you? Feel free to apply