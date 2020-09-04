(Senior) E-Commerce Product Manager (m/f/d) bei blackbird GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
(Senior) E-Commerce Product Manager (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
About us
Three years ago, we started as a small start-up in the world of e-commerce. Now that we've become Germany's largest online platform for license plates and reservations, we feel responsible for contributing to future generations' well-being. We committed ourselves to transform the platform's existing business model into a driving force for sustainability. To accomplish that, we are looking to fill the newly created position of a (Senior) E-Commerce Product Manager. If you are not only looking for a job but rather to find your calling, we are the place to be!
We believe that giving our employees tremendous freedom to experiment leads to great ideas and outstanding results. Besides that, thoughtful risk-taking is something we will never penalize - ever. This attitude enabled us to beat our competition in the past and will certainly in the future too. Also, every team member has to practice ownership and is responsible for delivering results. Nevertheless, the success of the team is paramount. Each member would rather win the championship then the MVP award.
With your help, our lean startup approach and aspirational goal setting, we hope to empower people to make sustainable choices.
To find more information about the team and our work philosophy, take a look at our website.
Start being a positive force for sustainability and complete our team as our (Senior) E-Commerce Product Manager.
Tasks
Your key challenges will be
- Leading the transition to a highly sustainable business model
- Continuing the growth of the business
In your day to day business, you will
- Execute the product strategy that you created
- Identify, prioritize & plan sustainability and growth opportunities
- Act as the product owner in your scrum team
- Design & optimize work processes with your team
- Monitor SEM, business growth and sustainability success
Requirements
What makes you a perfect match for us?
- You have multiple years of experience in product management
- You love performing in an intense, challenging work environment
- You enhance our company culture – Pursuing Sustainability, Grit, Growth Mindset, Joy & Team First
- You are fluent in English and German (spoken and written)
Benefits
- Work 100% remotely
- Join a small, highly motivated and productive team
- Learn and grow - Test and improve your abilities and limits together with us
- Work with state of the art equipment
- Be part of something great from the start
Sounds like you? Feel free to apply