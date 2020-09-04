(Senior) E-Commerce Product Manager (m/f/d) bei blackbird GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

Three years ago, we started as a small start-up in the world of e-commerce. Now that we've become Germany's largest online platform for license plates and reservations, we feel responsible for contributing to future generations' well-being. We committed ourselves to transform the platform's existing business model into a driving force for sustainability. To accomplish that, we are looking to fill the newly created position of a (Senior) E-Commerce Product Manager. If you are not only looking for a job but rather to find your calling, we are the place to be!

We believe that giving our employees tremendous freedom to experiment leads to great ideas and outstanding results. Besides that, thoughtful risk-taking is something we will never penalize - ever. This attitude enabled us to beat our competition in the past and will certainly in the future too. Also, every team member has to practice ownership and is responsible for delivering results. Nevertheless, the success of the team is paramount. Each member would rather win the championship then the MVP award.

With your help, our lean startup approach and aspirational goal setting, we hope to empower people to make sustainable choices.

To find more information about the team and our work philosophy, take a look at our website.

Start being a positive force for sustainability and complete our team as our (Senior) E-Commerce Product Manager.





Tasks

Your key challenges will be

Leading the transition to a highly sustainable business model

Continuing the growth of the business

In your day to day business, you will

Execute the product strategy that you created

Identify, prioritize & plan sustainability and growth opportunities

Act as the product owner in your scrum team

Design & optimize work processes with your team

Monitor SEM, business growth and sustainability success





Requirements

What makes you a perfect match for us?

You have multiple years of experience in product management

You love performing in an intense, challenging work environment

You enhance our company culture – Pursuing Sustainability, Grit, Growth Mindset, Joy & Team First

You are fluent in English and German (spoken and written)





Benefits

Work 100% remotely

Join a small, highly motivated and productive team

Learn and grow - Test and improve your abilities and limits together with us

Work with state of the art equipment

Be part of something great from the start

Sounds like you? Feel free to apply