Managing Editor / Editor in Chief (m/f/d) bei BOXROX GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

BOXROX is the most widely read digital magazine about CrossFit and functional fitness in the world. Dedicated to more than 1.5 million monthly readers in 140+ countries, the magazine provides the latest news, in-depth features and knowledge from the scene, alongside content related to training, nutrition, lifestyle, female specific topics and our community. We work with the top elite coaches, athletes, gymnasts, weightlifters, nutritionists and experts within the functional fitness community.

We have built an active, engaged and loyal readership of athletes who take their fitness and health seriously and who look to our magazine for trustworthy information that will serve their interests and better their lives.





Job Description

As managing editor at BOXROX, you are responsible for the daily publishing on all our media channels. You will directly report to the founder team and actively rollout our content strategies for the magazine. You will manage and supervise writers, editors and other external contributors. You know how to grow an audience, measured and backed up by real numbers and results. Besides excellent organizational and writing skills you should understand the impact of social media and the vital importance of SEO. You should be able to suggest and implement ideas for stories, innovative content and projects and see them through to publication.





Tasks

Manage and oversee all publishing operations at BOXROX.

Plan and approve assignments for writers and editors.

Assist in evaluating finalised copy for factual correctness, compliance with policies, style and tone of the magazine.

Collaborate with internal teams and external agencies to design, develop and implement digital content.

Control schedules and enforce deadlines (for writers, designers, etc.).

Coordinate editorial publications, interviews and meetings.

Monitor and report digital traffic and engagement metrics.

Drive innovative content idea generation and planning.

Report and present on content performance to stakeholders.

Build a growing audience and editorial team.





Requirements

Proven experience as managing editor or team lead.

Exceptional ability in copywriting and editing.

Proficiency in English.

Good understanding of social media and SEO strategies.

Data-driven mindset to grow audiences, traffic and media channels.

Excellent organisation and time management skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Reliability and efficiency.

Basic HTML and CSS editing skills.

Attention to detail.

Fluent English (written and spoken), German is a plus.





Benefits

The possibility to shape and grow a young magazine.

The chance to build your own team and editorial processes.

A worldwide network of contributing writers, athletes, coaches, psychologists and nutritionists.

The possibility to work in a young, dynamic and motivated team.

The ability to take responsibility from day one and contribute your own ideas.

The latest IT infrastructure, modern communication and working tools.

We take care of our employees with small treats such as fresh fruit, varied team events and joint activities.

Position: Full-time: 40 hours/week (flexible working hours).

Office location: Berlin with home office option.

Annual vacation days from 25 to 30.





Does that sound like you? Then send us your detailed application and let us know when your earliest possible start date would be!

We're looking forward to meeting you.