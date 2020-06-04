Head of Marketing (m/f/d) bei Candis GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Over the past few years Candis has become one of Germany’s most exciting Fintech scaleups. We know that our success comes from our team, so we build our workflow around great culture and flexibility. We’re united by a drive to revolutionize one of the most outdated industries - accounting - creating more simple and transparent accounting software used by thousands of people.







You will…

...be a mentor to the team, give and receive feedback and put a strong emphasises on team and individual development

...create a strong bond between product and brand identity, be an enthusiastic participant in designing and improving the user to product life cycle

...identify valuable insights into user driven marketing, brand representation and feature launches through utilising relevant KPIs and their respective implications

...build, execute, evaluate and improve strong and impactful performance, content and product marketing campaigns as well as experiments

...plan and enact highly test and data-driven lead generation, such as account based marketing and funnel optimization programs

…become the “go to”-person in all regards to B2B growth marketeers, international trends and market insights





These skills and experiences prepare you best for the role

Leadership and employee development skills

Strong technical competency and analytical skills

Strong cross-functional communicator and collaborator

B2B SaaS Marketing and Growth experience, including P&L accountability

Fintech and/or high-quality user experience (knows how German Finance Managers / CEOs think)

Product, Online and Content marketing experience

Experience in defining go to market strategies for B2B, SMB and Enterprise products

Strong written and verbal communication

Fluent in English and German





These characteristics describe you very well