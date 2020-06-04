Head of Marketing (m/f/d) bei Candis GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Übersicht LexikonBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Head of Marketing (m/f/d)

Candis GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Over the past few years Candis has become one of Germany’s most exciting Fintech scaleups. We know that our success comes from our team, so we build our workflow around great culture and flexibility. We’re united by a drive to revolutionize one of the most outdated industries - accounting - creating more simple and transparent accounting software used by thousands of people.


You will…

  • ...be a mentor to the team, give and receive feedback and put a strong emphasises on team and individual development
  • ...create a strong bond between product and brand identity, be an enthusiastic participant in designing and improving the user to product life cycle
  • ...identify valuable insights into user driven marketing, brand representation and feature launches through utilising relevant KPIs and their respective implications
  • ...build, execute, evaluate and improve strong and impactful performance, content and product marketing campaigns as well as experiments
  • ...plan and enact highly test and data-driven lead generation, such as account based marketing and funnel optimization programs
  • …become the “go to”-person in all regards to B2B growth marketeers, international trends and market insights

These skills and experiences prepare you best for the role

  • Leadership and employee development skills
  • Strong technical competency and analytical skills
  • Strong cross-functional communicator and collaborator
  • B2B SaaS Marketing and Growth experience, including P&L accountability
  • Fintech and/or high-quality user experience (knows how German Finance Managers / CEOs think)
  • Product, Online and Content marketing experience
  • Experience in defining go to market strategies for B2B, SMB and Enterprise products
  • Strong written and verbal communication
  • Fluent in English and German

These characteristics describe you very well

  • Empathic leader
  • Provider of resources / knowledge / actionable insights through ongoing self-education
  • Resourceful problem solver who figures out how to get things done and follows through on execution
  • Self-improvement oriented
  • Detail-oriented and highly organised
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://www.candis.io/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Candis GmbH
Head of Marketing (m/f/d) bei Candis GmbH
Candis GmbH
place

Berlin

The Jodel Venture
Head of Growth (m/f/d) bei The Jodel Venture
The Jodel Venture
place

Berlin

Kontist GmbH
Senior Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH
Kontist GmbH
place

Berlin

juniqe
Influencer Marketing Coordinator (m/f/d) - DACH bei juniqe
juniqe
place

Berlin

Greator GmbH
Head of Performance Marketing (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH
Greator GmbH
place

Cologne

Online bewerben