(Junior) Mobile Developer React Native (m/f/d) bei Capmo GmbH

(Junior) Mobile Developer React Native (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Berufseinsteiger
Capmo writes software for the construction industry. There are 10 million construction workers in Europe alone - and globally construction was a 14 trillion industry last year. 1 out of 10 people in the world eats, sleeps and breath construction every day. We believe that the hardest working people in the world also deserve great software to do their jobs. No matter if it is to renovate a private home or to build a hospital - We want to help realize great projects you can be proud of!
We are a bunch of fun, interdisciplinary, and international people striving to become the leading digital solution for the construction industry.
These will be your tasks
As (Junior) Mobile Developer React Native (m/f/d)you take an active role in shaping our great Android and iOS apps. If you are passionate about working on a product impacting thousands of construction projects every day, strive to build high-quality software and like to work in an agile and interdisciplinary team, this is the place for you!
These challenges are waiting for you:
- Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs across both mobile platforms
- Implement and improve innovative features for our Android and iOS apps such as voice input
- Build an offline-first app that works even in the deepest basement
- Create an app that is so intuitive to use that it is suited even for the rough environment on construction sites
- Work on a product where web and mobile apps are integrated in the same workflows
You're offering these qualifications
You strive in a cross-functional, dynamic and demanding work environment and already gathered first experience as part of agile software development teams.
- You love recompose, styled-components, Ramda and WatermelonDB as much as we do - You believe that great code requires proper formatting with prettier, linting with eslint and testing with jest - otherwise you don't commit.
- You care about building great products for customers as much as about building great software - You are willing to leave code and processes in a better shape than when you first encountered them
- You are a person who loves to share your knowledge and learnings with the team
- You take ownership for the code you write; you don’t believe in throwing code over the wall, but instead see development, testing, deployment, and debugging as your tasks
- Strong written and spoken English (level C1) and willing to relocate to Munich - German is not required.
We're offering these benefits
- State of the art tech stack using React in the frontend and NodeJS in the backend hosted on AWS. Our mobile app is built in React Native with WatermelonDB as a client side database that is synchronised with the backend for offline availability.
- Your chance to actively shape a rapidly growing startup backed by leading European VCs and users who keep the app on their home screen
- Support for going to tech conferences and taking speaking engagements.
- Work in cross-functional teams with product and development colleagues to enable projects such as solar parks and new apartment buildings
- Regular team events such as Rafting on the Isar, game nights and Oktoberfest visits
- Flexible home office regulation, central office space as well as 25 vacation days and 13 public holidays
- MacBook Pro and your choice of other hardware such as Bose noise canceling headphones
- Relocation allowance, language course and visa sponsorship