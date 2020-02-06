(Junior) Mobile Developer React Native (m/f/d) bei Capmo GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Capmo writes software for the construction industry. There are 10 million construction workers in Europe alone - and globally construction was a 14 trillion industry last year. 1 out of 10 people in the world eats, sleeps and breath construction every day. We believe that the hardest working people in the world also deserve great software to do their jobs. No matter if it is to renovate a private home or to build a hospital - We want to help realize great projects you can be proud of!

We are a bunch of fun, interdisciplinary, and international people striving to become the leading digital solution for the construction industry.







These will be your tasks

As (Junior) Mobile Developer React Native (m/f/d)you take an active role in shaping our great Android and iOS apps. If you are passionate about working on a product impacting thousands of construction projects every day, strive to build high-quality software and like to work in an agile and interdisciplinary team, this is the place for you!

These challenges are waiting for you:

Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs across both mobile platforms

Implement and improve innovative features for our Android and iOS apps such as voice input

Build an offline-first app that works even in the deepest basement

Create an app that is so intuitive to use that it is suited even for the rough environment on construction sites

Work on a product where web and mobile apps are integrated in the same workflows







You're offering these qualifications

You strive in a cross-functional, dynamic and demanding work environment and already gathered first experience as part of agile software development teams.

You love recompose, styled-components, Ramda and WatermelonDB as much as we do - You believe that great code requires proper formatting with prettier, linting with eslint and testing with jest - otherwise you don't commit.

You care about building great products for customers as much as about building great software - You are willing to leave code and processes in a better shape than when you first encountered them

You are a person who loves to share your knowledge and learnings with the team

You take ownership for the code you write; you don’t believe in throwing code over the wall, but instead see development, testing, deployment, and debugging as your tasks

Strong written and spoken English (level C1) and willing to relocate to Munich - German is not required.







We're offering these benefits