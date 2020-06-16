Senior Social Media Advertising Manager (m/f/d) bei Carly Solutions Gmbh & Co KG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

About us

Carly's technology is changing the automotive world. With our products we offer car owners the world’s best solutions to gain more control and transparency over their cars. Join our passionate team in Munich to make cars around the globe more connected!

Your mission as a Senior Social Media Advertising Manager is to spearhead the revenue generation at Carly through optimizing social media advertising for sales and conversion, bringing car fans from around the world together.





Responsibilities

Create and scale global Social Media advertising at Carly, managing a high monthly six-digit budget to drive conversion and sales

Continuously optimize campaigns using levers such as but not limited to campaign structure, customer targeting, content, creative and bid optimization; Design and execute a testing schedule accordingly

Develop the best possible ads, therefore closely align with our video editor in order to continuously create new visuals to refresh campaigns

Optimize campaign performance along the entire funnel, e.g. through building of new landing pages

Find ways to automate initiatives where possible

Own the tracking, measuring, and reporting of all campaigns. Identify potential improvement relying on numbers and data





Requirements

5+ years of proven experience in social media advertising, preferably on Facebook and in an eCommerce and / or B2C environment

Strong technical understanding of hands-on campaign management, optimizing campaigns daily regarding campaign and ad set structure, targeting, audience creation and segmentation, creatives, copy, etc. for all stages of the funnel

Analytical mindset, passionate about KPIs, desire to dive deep to understand daily campaign performance and report accordingly, general tracking knowledge (GA & GTM ) a plus

Flexible, hands-on team player that takes on new challenges in a fast-paced environment

Attention to detail and well organized to handle several priorities

Fluent in English, any other language is a plus.





What's in it for you

High impact and responsibility in a very successful and fast-growing company and brand;

A highly talented, dynamic, extremely motivated team;

Strong management team with proven track record in successful startups to learn from;

A high learning curve with all the possibilities for personal growth and professional development;

No walls, no limits, no bureaucracy just unlimited potential;

A competitive compensation;

The nicest and most international team in Munich;

Sounds intriguing to you? Find out if you are the right person to take on this challenge!

Contact us.