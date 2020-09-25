Head of Marketing DACH (m/f/d) bei Chatterbug GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

Chatterbug is building the internet’s best way to learn a language by empowering those who speak them: humans! Humans build our curriculum, teach our students how to speak in one-on-one lessons, and now we are looking for a few more humans to join us in making Chatterbug the best it can be.







About the job

It’s an amazing time to be joining Chatterbug. We’re soon launching a whole host of new language courses and are looking forward to continuing the momentum we have in the DACH region. We’re looking for someone with the necessary experience to build passionate, engaging and efficient marketing campaigns that will drive forward our growth across Germany, Austria and Switzerland and build upon the love our users already have for our brand and product.





Here’s how you’ll do that

Define Chatterbug’s marketing and growth strategy for the DACH market

Develop, plan and execute strategic (content) marketing initiatives, campaigns and brand related communication to grow brand awareness, revenue & user base for Chatterbug in all DACH markets

Lead and launch unique offline and online marketing and communication activities in DACH

Assure that marketing, PR and social media are speaking with one voice

Help plan our marketing budget and investment decisions and make sure they meet our KPIs for the DACH market

Strategically identify and develop partnerships and cooperations with external companies, brands and influencers

Build up and lead Chatterbug’s marketing team





Benefits at Chatterbug

A leading role shaping a new chapter in the growth of a cutting edge ed-tech startup

We’ll pay for you to learn a language – either with us or take a class, on us. You can also elect a friend or family member to learn with us for free, too

26 days paid holiday

Regular fun events, team dinners and an annual company summit abroad

A wonderful rooftop office in the heart of Berlin (with free fruit and amazing coffee!)





Job Requirements

You are based in Berlin or willing to move here

5+ years experience in marketing, consulting and/or business development with focus on the DACH market

Full fluency in spoken & written German and English

Comprehensive understanding of the current trends & technologies in (online) marketing

Experience in launching unique offline and online campaigns

Solid DACH marketing experience in a related industry

Experience in a tech-related start-up environment

Proactivity and strong analytical & organisational skills

Entrepreneurial start-up attitude, hands-on mentality, high motivation and willingness to learn

Experience with leading and building up a team

Ideally you will also have:

Experience in PR

Previous experience with an online and/or subscription business model

Additional languages are a plus!





Want to apply?

We are looking for a multi-talented marketing expert who knows the DACH market inside out. If that sounds like you, and you know a thing or two about language learning to boot, we’d love to learn more about you!