Incubation Operations Manager (m/f/d) - Communication & Marketing bei Chemovator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

Chemovator is the business incubator of BASF. We provide a protected space to build commercial ventures from unconventional ideas. Our Venture Teams take full ownership of their idea, creatively explore their business, learn fast and pivot beyond corporate boundaries.

We are looking for a motivated and highly self-driven senior expert to take full ownership for all our Marketing and Communication topics. Are you the right one to move Chemovator further together with us?





Tasks

Develop and execute a communication and marketing strategy for Chemovator, engaging with internal and external stakeholders

Serve as first contact for all external communication topics and foster public and media relations e.g. press releases, articles etc.

Drive Chemovator internal content communication e.g., internal articles, content management etc.

Establish and implement suitable marketing content strategies based on various channels, e.g., digital marketing, social media, website etc.

Serve as brand manager for the growing Chemovator brand

Plan and coordinate the execution of internal and external events, e.g., Start-up Bootcamps, Pitch Sessions, Demo Days etc.

Create and further develop communication processes that enable Venture Teams to stay flexible, focused and effective

Closely collaborate with and handover to the other members of the Chemovator Core Team to always ensure proper operations of Chemovator

After full adoption of the Communication & Marketing role in Chemovator you can expect to additionally serve as a Chemovator Venture Board member for different Venture Teams to guide and steer their development and align expectations between key stakeholders





Requirements

Bachelor or Master in Marketing, PR, Communications, Economics or another relevant field of study

Operational experience in building and optimizing marketing, branding and communication activities for early or/and growth stage companies, either as team member or as part of a company builder or operational VC

Strong communication and media relationship network in the startup or chemistry environment; Venture Capital network is a plus

Explicit experience and/or background knowledge on corporate incubation, acceleration or company building in general

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in German and English

Personal and hands on experience in working with early start-ups or corporate ventures through mentoring, coaching and steering, preferably in an incubation or venture capital set-up

Comfortable in an agile and entrepreneurial environment





Benefits

A steady interaction and dialogue with experienced experts from two worlds – corporate BASF and our wide external network

Use the mass of experiences of your colleagues and our Entrepreneurs in Residence to develop yourself and Chemovator further

Flexible working time and mobile work as well as usual perks of a company in the startup environment, e.g. job-ticket, free drinks and an inspiring atmosphere within an unconventional location in Mannheim

A competitive salary within Chemovator GmbH and the opportunity to be part of the growing Chemovator journey

Nothing is set in stone yet, so your input is highly welcome. Please contact Tobias Seeger with your relevant documents. We are looking forward to hearing from you!