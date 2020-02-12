Inside Sales Manager (m/f/d) bei Choco Communications GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Who we are

At Choco, we have the ambition to become one of the largest and most successful businesses of the next decade (More concrete, multi-billion dollar company). Our mission is to reduce food waste on a global scale by redesigning the food industry's global value chain. The first step towards realizing this mission is our food-supply ordering platform connecting restaurants and suppliers and simplifying the way food is traded between them.

Founded in March 2018, we have already raised one of the largest series A of the last 5 years ($45M). in funding and we are backed by top VCs such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Atlantic Labs, as well as startup leaders and entrepreneurs who have built companies such as Google, Facebook, Uber, SoundCloud, DropBox, and Delivery Hero.







About the role

We’re looking for an Inside Sales Associate, to bring the best restaurants on our platform through Inside Sales. Reporting to the Inside Sales Manager, you’ll be focused on messaging, prospecting, qualifying, and closing partnerships with prospective restaurant owners while promoting the Choco brand.







What will you do

Be a killer at sales: hustle 24-7 to reach restaurant owners and convert them into engaged users by making a high volume of calls and emails to prospects daily

hustle 24-7 to reach restaurant owners and convert them into engaged users by making a high volume of calls and emails to prospects daily Lead the full sales cycle to attain new business from small to mid-size restaurants

to attain new business from small to mid-size restaurants Master email marketing automation tools to creatively engage prospects

tools to creatively engage prospects Sales processes: take initiative in improving our sales processes and implement industry best practices to scale our high-growth business

take initiative in improving our sales processes and implement industry best practices to scale our high-growth business Be a “natural-born” communicator: you have an innate talent for connecting with people and you quickly understand how to effectively communicate Choco’s value proposition to a very diverse audience of potential users.

you have an innate talent for connecting with people and you quickly understand how to effectively communicate Choco’s value proposition to a very diverse audience of potential users. Be analytical to the bone: find opportunities for improvement in all activities you do by being data-driven “to the bone”







The ideal candidate

Fluent in German & English

At least 2 years of experience in inside sales at a fast-paced organization

Integrity: you are the face of the company in front of our customers and you always put Choco’s reputation above anything else. Doing things right make you successful in the long run and you hold yourself accountable to the highest quality standards

you are the face of the company in front of our customers and you always put Choco’s reputation above anything else. Doing things right make you successful in the long run and you hold yourself accountable to the highest quality standards Competitive mindset: you are comfortable to perform under pressure and are motivated by the thought of defeating aggressive competitors

you are comfortable to perform under pressure and are motivated by the thought of defeating aggressive competitors Work Ethic: you are hungry to give your hardest effort and your best energies into building a truly successful global business. You are ready to do whatever it takes to grow Choco’s user base in a new city

you are hungry to give your hardest effort and your best energies into building a truly successful global business. You are ready to do whatever it takes to grow Choco’s user base in a new city Entrepreneurial Mindset: We are building a truly global business at Choco but we are still just a small startup. Things are messy here and we are looking for individuals who can prioritize and get things done in such an environment

We are building a truly global business at Choco but we are still just a small startup. Things are messy here and we are looking for individuals who can prioritize and get things done in such an environment Mission: Passion for the food industry and/or curiosity to learn everything about it

Passion for the food industry and/or curiosity to learn everything about it Valid work permit







What we offer you

Growth: we believe in hiring from within and retaining top talent so, as the business continues to grow extremely fast, you will be given the opportunity to develop and grow alongside it.

we believe in hiring from within and retaining top talent so, as the business continues to grow extremely fast, you will be given the opportunity to develop and grow alongside it. A Stellar Team: the biggest asset we have is the amazing people we have been able to attract to Choco. As a Chocorian, you will be able to join a truly international community of people who inspire each other every day and strive to contribute to the mission

the biggest asset we have is the amazing people we have been able to attract to Choco. As a Chocorian, you will be able to join a truly international community of people who inspire each other every day and strive to contribute to the mission A Worthy Mission: we deeply care about having a positive impact on the world and we have decided to tackle one of the hardest and biggest problems of our times: Food Waste and its impact on the environment. If you deeply care about the impact of your work and aren’t satisfied with “just a job”, this is your opportunity to make a difference.







Benefits

The opportunity to take ownership, grow quickly and make an impact in building a truly successful global business

Amazing global summits and retreats where we connect and share ideas on how to face our biggest challenges (Glamping in Morocco, Skiing in the Austrian Alps and more)

Modern HQ in the heart of Kreuzberg

Fully covered access to Gym through UrbanSportsClub







Building Choco will be the most challenging thing we will ever do in our lives. The window of opportunity is small and competition will be fierce but we have the team and the resources to make it happen. If you are truly committed to giving your best energies and the maximum possible effort to achieve this goal, join us.