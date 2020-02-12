Key Account Manager (m/f/d) bei Choco Communications GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Who we are

At Choco, we have the ambition to become one of the largest and most successful businesses of the next decade. Our mission is to reduce food waste on a global scale by redesigning the food industry's global value chain. The first step towards realizing this mission is our food-supply ordering platform connecting restaurants and suppliers and simplifying the way food is traded between them.

Founded in March 2018, we have already raised one of the largest series A of the last 5 years ($45M). We are backed by top VCs such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Atlantic Labs, as well as startup leaders and entrepreneurs who have built companies such as Google, Facebook, Uber, SoundCloud, DropBox, and Delivery Hero.







What you will do

Your role will be to build, manage and sustain the relationships with restaurant owners that are using our ordering app. You will solve their issues and make sure they have everything they need to get their restaurant business to the next level using Choco.

Be a killer relationship builder: hustle 24-7 to make sure your clients are fully engaged and satisfied with Choco (and hence keep churn rate to the lowest possible levels)

You will study the city you are responsible for, manage your own accounts, create your own plan of action and have full ownership of your territory

You seek opportunities for increasing the volume of business generated by each restaurant

Find opportunities to attract new customers by leveraging Referrals from established accounts

Deep understanding of the industry and its specific dynamics: understand restaurant owners and their businesses, how they work, what are their main needs and pain points

Be a “natural-born” communicator: you have an innate talent for connecting with people and you quickly understand how to effectively communicate with a very diverse audience of users

Find opportunities for improvement in all activities you do by being data-driven “to the bone”







The ideal candidate

Fluent in German & English

3 years of experience in account management in a fast-paced organization

Experience in the food and beverage industry is beneficial

Proven track record of overachieving your monthly KPIs

Competitive mindset: you are comfortable to perform under pressure and are motivated by the thought of defeating aggressive competitors

Work Ethic: you are hungry to give your hardest effort and your best energies into building a truly successful global business. You are ready to do whatever it takes to grow Choco’s user base in a new city

Entrepreneurial Mindset: We are building a truly global business at Choco but we are still just a small startup. Things are messy here and we are looking for individuals who can prioritize and get things done in such an environment

Mission: Passion for the food industry and/or curiosity to learn everything about it

Valid work permit







What we offer you

Growth: we believe in hiring from within and retaining top talent so, as the business continues to grow extremely fast, you will be given the opportunity to develop and grow alongside it.

A Stellar Team: the biggest asset we have is the amazing people we have been able to attract to Choco. As a Chocorian, you will be able to join a truly international community of people who inspire each other every day and strive to contribute to the mission

A Worthy Mission: we deeply care about having a positive impact on the world and we have decided to tackle one of the hardest and biggest problems of our times: Food Waste and its impact on the environment. If you deeply care about the impact of your work and aren’t satisfied with “just a job”, this is your opportunity to make a difference.







Benefits

The opportunity to take ownership, grow quickly and make an impact in building a truly successful global business

Amazing global summits and retreats where we connect and share ideas on how to face our biggest challenges (Glamping in Morocco, Skiing in the Austrian Alps and more)

Modern HQ in the heart of Kreuzberg

Fully covered access to Gym through UrbanSportsClub







Building Choco will be the most challenging thing we will ever do in our lives. The window of opportunity is small and competition will be fierce but we have the team and the resources to make it happen. If you are truly committed to giving your best energies and the maximum possible effort to achieve this goal, join us.