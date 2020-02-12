Vendor Partnership Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei Choco Communications GmbH

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Vendor Partnership Manager (m/f/d) - DACH

Choco Communications GmbH
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Who we are

At Choco, we have the ambition to become one of the largest and most successful businesses of the next decade. Our mission is to reduce food waste on a global scale by redesigning the food industry's global value chain. The first step towards realizing this mission is our food-supply ordering platform connecting restaurants and suppliers and simplifying the way food is traded between them.

Founded in March 2018, we have already raised one of the largest series A of the last 5 years ($45M). We are backed by top VCs such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Atlantic Labs, as well as startup leaders and entrepreneurs who have built companies such as Google, Facebook, Uber, SoundCloud, DropBox, and Delivery Hero.


What you will do

  • Manage day to day supplier relationships and communication.
  • Help prioritize business opportunities and develop action plans to achieve set goals.
  • Create long-term business partnerships, utilizing suppliers as a multiplier for the company’s growth
  • Analyze business performance, develop actionable insights and gain stakeholder support to drive impactful change across the business
  • Maintain a thorough understanding of the industry, seasonality and business trends/events, and continually monitor competitor/industry developments
  • Think outside of the box and present new ideas, processes, and opportunities that exceed customer expectations and make for a best in class experience.


The ideal candidate

  • Fluent in German and English
  • At least 2 years of consulting, sales or purchasing experience
  • 100% dedication, 100% humble, 100% motivation, 100% team-player
  • Previous experience in B2B, consulting, HoReCa or purchasing
  • Track-record of top performance and exceeding expectations
  • Excellent verbal communication and negotiation skills
  • Energetic, hungry, passionate about technology and being a part of a rapidly-growing startup
  • Experience using CRM systems like Salesforce is a plus


What we offer you

  • Growth: we believe in hiring from within and retaining top talent so, as the business continues to grow extremely fast, you will be given the opportunity to develop and grow alongside it
  • A Stellar Family: the biggest asset we have is the amazing people we have been able to attract to Choco. As a Chocorian, you will be able to join a truly international community of people who inspire each other every day and strive to contribute to the mission
  • A Worthy Mission: we deeply care about having a positive impact on the world and we have decided to tackle one of the hardest and biggest problems of our times: Food Waste and its impact on the environment. If you deeply care about the impact of your work and aren’t satisfied with “just a job”, this is your opportunity to make a difference.


Benefits

  • The opportunity to take part in building a successful global business
  • Amazing global summits and retreats where we connect and share ideas on how to face our biggest challenges (Glamping in Morocco, Skiing in the Austrian Alps and more)
  • Modern HQ in the heart of Kreuzberg
  • Fully covered access to Gym through UrbanSportsClub


We have the ambition to become one of the largest and most successful businesses of the next decade. It will be the most challenging thing we will ever do in our lives but we have everything we need to make it happen. The window of opportunity is small and competition will be fierce. If you are truly committed to giving your best energies and the maximum possible effort to achieve this goal, join us.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Interne Jobkennung: GS-04850
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Choco Communications GmbH
Vendor Partnership Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei Choco Communications GmbH
Choco Communications GmbH
place

Berlin

Choco Communications GmbH
Sales Manager (m/f/d) bei Choco Communications GmbH
Choco Communications GmbH
place

Berlin

Choco Communications GmbH
Inside Sales Manager (m/f/d) bei Choco Communications GmbH
Choco Communications GmbH
place

Berlin

Choco Communications GmbH
Key Account Manager (m/f/d) bei Choco Communications GmbH
Choco Communications GmbH
place

Berlin

Choco Communications GmbH
Business Development Trainee (m/f/d) - Expansion bei Choco Communications GmbH
Choco Communications GmbH
place

Online bewerben