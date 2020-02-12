Vendor Partnership Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei Choco Communications GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Who we are

At Choco, we have the ambition to become one of the largest and most successful businesses of the next decade. Our mission is to reduce food waste on a global scale by redesigning the food industry's global value chain. The first step towards realizing this mission is our food-supply ordering platform connecting restaurants and suppliers and simplifying the way food is traded between them.

Founded in March 2018, we have already raised one of the largest series A of the last 5 years ($45M). We are backed by top VCs such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Atlantic Labs, as well as startup leaders and entrepreneurs who have built companies such as Google, Facebook, Uber, SoundCloud, DropBox, and Delivery Hero.







What you will do

Manage day to day supplier relationships and communication.

Help prioritize business opportunities and develop action plans to achieve set goals.

Create long-term business partnerships, utilizing suppliers as a multiplier for the company’s growth

Analyze business performance, develop actionable insights and gain stakeholder support to drive impactful change across the business

Maintain a thorough understanding of the industry, seasonality and business trends/events, and continually monitor competitor/industry developments

Think outside of the box and present new ideas, processes, and opportunities that exceed customer expectations and make for a best in class experience.







The ideal candidate

Fluent in German and English

At least 2 years of consulting, sales or purchasing experience

100% dedication, 100% humble, 100% motivation, 100% team-player

Previous experience in B2B, consulting, HoReCa or purchasing

Track-record of top performance and exceeding expectations

Excellent verbal communication and negotiation skills

Energetic, hungry, passionate about technology and being a part of a rapidly-growing startup

Experience using CRM systems like Salesforce is a plus







What we offer you

Growth: we believe in hiring from within and retaining top talent so, as the business continues to grow extremely fast, you will be given the opportunity to develop and grow alongside it

A Stellar Family: the biggest asset we have is the amazing people we have been able to attract to Choco. As a Chocorian, you will be able to join a truly international community of people who inspire each other every day and strive to contribute to the mission

A Worthy Mission: we deeply care about having a positive impact on the world and we have decided to tackle one of the hardest and biggest problems of our times: Food Waste and its impact on the environment. If you deeply care about the impact of your work and aren’t satisfied with “just a job”, this is your opportunity to make a difference.







Benefits

The opportunity to take part in building a successful global business

Amazing global summits and retreats where we connect and share ideas on how to face our biggest challenges (Glamping in Morocco, Skiing in the Austrian Alps and more)

Modern HQ in the heart of Kreuzberg

Fully covered access to Gym through UrbanSportsClub







We have the ambition to become one of the largest and most successful businesses of the next decade. It will be the most challenging thing we will ever do in our lives but we have everything we need to make it happen. The window of opportunity is small and competition will be fierce. If you are truly committed to giving your best energies and the maximum possible effort to achieve this goal, join us.