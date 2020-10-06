CRO Manager (m/f/d) bei Clark Germany GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

A Bit about us

At CLARK we believe that the significant things in life should be simple. With this vision in mind, we have set out to create an application which makes it easier, simpler, and faster for consumers to manage their insurances - all in one central place where changes can be done with just a few clicks. Our secret sauce is to combine a best-in-industry user experience with honest and independent advice from insurance experts.

Since our founding in 2015, we have served over 200,000 satisfied customers. We are extremely proud of our 200 employees from over 40 nations, working from our offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Vienna and Püttlingen. We were recognized by the German tech magazine Gründerszene as the fastest growing technology company in Germany for 2019. We want your help to get us to the next level.





As our CRO Manager, you will…

Uncover potential for small and large improvements by carrying out customer journey analyzes and establishing verifiable hypotheses.

You generate new ideas for A / B tests and keep the probabilities of success, user and business benefits in mind when prioritizing them.

Have a track record of having a strong analytical mindset.

You will be responsable for the ASO test across all CLARK apps,

You analyze user behavior within our apps and pages, derive hypotheses and prioritize them.

You'll find the optimal balance of significance, sample size, and the number of planned tests.

Not only do you ensure that all test results are documented and visually prepared, but you also share and discuss your findings with all relevant stakeholders.

You work very closely with developers, designers as well as the performance marketing and business intelligence teams in order to optimally improve our conversion rates.





Your background, you…

have gained a degree in marketing, communications or a similar field

are familiar with existing tools, Optimizely, VWO or Google Optimise.

have 1-3 years of experience in Marketing

love numbers and are very familiar with Excel

have a high level of autonomy, strong organizational skills and willingness to dive deep

work across departments to achieve best results and love to think big in order to deliver innovative strategic solutions

are a team player and willing to learn something new constantly

are fluent in English & German and already know, what we are talking about since you´ve

done a similar job in another company, but now is the right time to take the next step and take over a hyper growth project





Why CLARK?

Everyone offers perks like free coffee, free drinks, flat hierarchies. We offer you all that but more in the shape of:

A multicultural environment with international colleagues.

Support for relocation - and we don't mean only a work permit. The process of getting you here and the costs associated with it are all supported.

Fear of not speaking the language? We offer beginner and advanced German and English classes in house.

Want to inspire and share knowledge? We have you covered with our weekly Tech Brown Bag speech.

We're all about equal opportunity and committed to inclusion across gender, age, ethnicity, religion, identity and experience!

And last but not least: Sure, we know how to celebrate success! We offer you quarterly company events, monthly team lunch & breakfast as well as our weekly Friday get together.

Sounds exciting? We agree, and we cannot wait to have your application!