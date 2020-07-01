Display & Programmatic Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Clark Germany GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
edit bearbeiten

Display & Programmatic Marketing Manager (m/f/d)

Clark Germany GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

Tasks

  • create, develop and optimize campaigns across various channels and ad providers, including: Programmatic campaigns, Google UAC campaigns, Web and App campaigns, User acquisition and retargeting campaigns, GDN, and
  • work in cooperation with our creative team, you will create our display campaigns and constantly optimize targeting, advertising materials and landing pages
  • be responsible for end-to-end results for your campaigns, looking after bidding and buying but also the technical aspects of ad creation and optimization
  • define and analyse performance reports on a regular basis
  • be creative with finding new business solutions, working with international publishing providers to negotiate buying media directly from their inventory
  • research new possibilities for channel expansion
  • share your learnings and optimisations with the entire marketing team
  • manage external relationships with current and new display marketing partners
  • stay up to date with industry best practices through research, conferences and testing

Requirements

  • have gained a degree in marketing, communications or a similar field
  • are familiar with existing DSPs in the market, Amobee, The Trade Desk, DV360
  • have 2-4 years of experience in Display Marketing
  • love numbers and are very familiar with Excel
  • have a high level of autonomy, strong organizational skills and willingness to dive deep
  • work across departments to achieve best results and love to think big in order to deliver innovative strategic solutions
  • are a team player and willing to learn something new constantly
  • are fluent in English (German is a plus) and already know, what we are talking about since you´ve done a similar job in another company, but now is the right time to take the next step and take over a hyper growth project
  • and last but not least: you are ready to turn the insurance market into good

Benefits

  • A multicultural environment with international colleagues.
  • Subsidized job ticket and a company pension.
  • A lot of freedom: You want to pursue further education? An MBA was always a dream of yours? We offer you support for your education while working with us.
  • Support for relocation - and we don't mean only a work permit. The process of getting you here and the costs associated with it are all supported.
  • Fear of not speaking the language? We offer beginner and advanced German and English classes in house.
  • Want to inspire and share knowledge? We have you covered with our weekly Tech Brown Bag speech.
  • And last but not least: Sure, we know how to celebrate success! We offer you quarterly company events, monthly team lunch & breakfast as well as our weekly Friday get together.
https://www.clark.de/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
