Academic Coordinator (m/f/d) bei CODE Education GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Academic Coordinator (m/f/d)

About CODE

CODE is a newly-founded private university of applied sciences that is embedded into the vibrant network of Berlin’s digital economy. At the core of our study programs is a self-directed project-based learning concept. Together with a network of partner organizations, our goal is to provide students with practical, real-world, and digitally-oriented education and the ability to face the technological and social changes and challenges of tomorrow.

We have a strong commitment to our community, to supporting and learning from each other, to development, and to building a healthy work atmosphere. CODE values different perspectives and is committed to a respectful, inclusive and diverse work environment.





About the Role

As the Academic Coordinator, you report to the Head of Academic Coordination and will work closely and cross-functionally with other teams to support and develop the administrative structure and foundation for CODE teaching faculty. Your main responsibility is to support the administrative needs of the faculty to ensure regulatory compliance and allow them to focus their efforts on teaching.

Understanding how the different aspects of the regulations affect the administrative functionality of the faculty, you will work closely with other teams such as HR, Office & Campus, and the Examination Office to plan and support the collaborative development of administrative processes and structures. In addition to supporting project planning and analysis, you will be a vital participant in the implementation and creation of these administrative elements. This could include:

Preparation and follow-up of (academic) meetings, workshops and events.

Recording meeting protocols.

Planning and scheduling of each semester and the regular assessment and reassessment phases.

Room planning.

Observing and note-taking in assessments.

Tracking the fulfillment of the teaching workload of faculty.

Entering data into the CODE learning platform.

Supporting Appointment Committees and ensuring that they follow Appointment Regulations.

Ensuring CODE’s regulations are accurately translated from German into English.

Work with the Google Suite of programs to complete daily administrative tasks.







About You

Have completed studies in administration/business/management or another relevant discipline.

Have at least 2-3 years of administrative experience, preferably in higher education.

Experience with Microsoft Excel and Google Suite.

You are fluent in german.

Ability to be flexible and adjust in an environment of change.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Has the following personal characteristics: strong time-management and communication skills, organized, reliable, thorough and great attention to detail.

Comfortable communicating in English; international experience is an asset.

About Working At CODE

CODE’s atmosphere is creative and dynamic with an international team in the heart of Berlin. We value your strengths and will support you with your professional development as well as a fair compensation and some fun additions. Most importantly, joining CODE means being a part of a passionate team who is shaping the future of higher education.

CODE values different perspectives and is committed to a respectful and inclusive work environment and encourages people of all genders, backgrounds, and origins to apply.