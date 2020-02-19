Director Consultant Relations (m/f/d) bei Comatch

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

About us

What we do: COMATCH is the leading online marketplace for top freelance consultants and industry experts in Europe. Our network of more than 10,000 hand-picked profiles grows daily, ensuring that companies of all sizes and from all industries get exactly the flexible support they need. Our approach is digital, but with a strong personal touch.

What we have achieved: We already work with two thirds of the companies in the DAX30. We are repeatedly among the 50 fastest growing young companies in Germany. LinkedIn ranks us among the five most sought-after start-ups. In 3 financing rounds we have received a total of € 12 million in venture capital.

What the team looks like: We are more than 130 enthusiastic employees. We come from 25 countries and speak 20 different languages.







Your Tasks

Our Consultant Relations Team with members from the USA, El Salvador, Netherlands, France, and Germany is in charge of COMATCH's marketplace recruiting the consultants our clients need. Thus, the team is core to COMATCH's value proposition whose objective it is to activate and grow our consultant pool.



Expand the COMATCH consultant network across all COMATCH regions (e.g. DACH, France, UK, USA, Benelux, Nordics) in close collaboration with regional business development colleagues

Increase the engagement with consultants from the COMATCH network beyond typical (rather transactional) touch points and guide the department towards a profit center

Establish COMATCH as the favorite marketplace and community for our consultants by extending our service offer and improving the user experience

Create a fun and motivating working atmosphere in your team and further develop your team on a personal level

Represent the consultant perspective in all strategic company decision and be an active member of the COMATCH leadership team





Your profil

5+ years work experience in HR or Consulting and very good degree from top universities

5+ years work experience in HR or Consulting and very good degree from top universities Proven skills in innovative and conceptual thinking (creating something new) and a passion for people

Experience in building up and engaging with communities is a great plus

First leadership experience, ideally in a fast paced start-up environment

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal - in English; proficiency in German is a great plus

Strong project management skills

An entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for ‘rolling up your sleeves’





Why us

Proven business model with strong potential growth and the chance to fundamentally change the consulting industry

Autonomy and decision making capabilities from day one

Great opportunities for personal development and focused career training

An ambitious and motivated team, working in a professional and fun environment

Flexible working models and an attractive salary package

Fresh fruit, drinks, and perks like gym memberships and product discounts

Amazing office space in Berlin and unforgettable team events



