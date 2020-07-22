Internship – Consultant Relations International (m/f/d) bei Comatch

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

What do we do: COMATCH is the leading online marketplace for top independent management consultants and industry experts in Europe. Our network of more than 10,000 hand-picked profiles grows every day, ensuring that companies of all sizes and from all industries get the flexible support they need. Our approach is digital, but with a strong personal touch.

What have we achieved: We already work with two thirds of the DAX30. We are repeatedly among the 50 fastest growing young companies in Germany and we are listed in the five most sought after start-ups on LinkedIn. 3 funding rounds have been completed with €12 million raised in total.

What is our team: 130 employees and continuously growing! 25 nationalities represented with 20 different spoken languages.







Your mission

Our Consultant Relations Team with members from the USA, El Salvador, Netherlands, France, and Germany is in charge of COMATCH's marketplace recruiting the consultants our clients need. Thus, the team is core to COMATCH's value proposition whose objective it is to activate and grow our consultant pool.



Expansion of the COMATCH consultant network by identifying and evaluating highly-qualified freelance consultants on an international level

Communication with potential members of our consultant network, pitching our business model and explaining how we work

Support relationship building and maintenance of the existing network by organizing events in different formats

Management of projects to further develop the consultant network and communication formats

Contribution to the constant development of business processes and company climate

Supporting with market research activity and data analysis to further develop our offer







Your profile

Currently enrolled in at least the last year of your Bachelor degree in Business Administration or similar

Mandatory internship only, for 5 to 6 months

A strong interest in recruiting and the consulting industry, preferably with experience from an organizational and communicative position

Good eye for expertise and quality

Fluent English, additional languages are a plus

Sovereign demeanor, exceptional communication skills, a high level of commitment and drive, enjoyment of working in a great, international and fast-growing team







Why us

Proven business model with strong potential growth and the chance to fundamentally change the consulting industry

Autonomy and decision making capabilities from day one; no day is like the other

Great opportunities for personal development and focused career training

An ambitious, joyful and motivated team, working in a professional and fun environment

Family friendly, flexible working models and an attractive salary package

Fresh fruit, drinks, and perks like gym memberships and product discounts

Amazing office space in Berlin and unforgettable team events

Top Employer Award (FOCUS Business Magazine & kununu) for the 3rd time in a row



Is this your challenge?

We look forward to receiving your application including your CV (in English) and relevant references. Please include your availability and salary expectation in your motivation letter.