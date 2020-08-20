Senior Product Manager (m/w/d) - Digital bei Comatch

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

What do we do: COMATCH is the leading online marketplace for top independent management consultants and industry experts in Europe. Our network of more than 10,000 hand-picked profiles grows every day, ensuring that companies of all sizes and from all industries get the flexible support they need. Our approach is digital, but with a strong personal touch.

What have we achieved: We already work with two thirds of the DAX30. We are repeatedly among the 50 fastest growing young companies in Germany and we are listed in the five most sought after start-ups on LinkedIn. 3 funding rounds have been completed with €12 million raised in total.



What is our team: 130 employees and continuously growing! 25 nationalities represented with 20 different spoken languages.





Your mission

Shape the product vision and strategy, in close alignment with the CTO, based on a deep understanding of COMATCH business, and the role the product plays in it

Lead the product management and design team, defining and continuously improving the product discovery process

Plan and coordinate the customer research program and disseminate the learnings within the product and engineering team

Establish a data driven product development approach, to evaluate opportunities and to monitor success

Build a strong relationship with key stakeholders to establish trust and promote the product internally and externally

Ensure product reliability and high quality standards in production

Own the backlog, plan and oversee the Scrum process for one of COMATCH products





Your profile

5+ years in Product Management and Product Ownership

Knowledge of modern product development practices including Design Thinking and Hypothesis Driven Development

Experience with user behaviour tracking technologies such as Google Analytics and confidence to work with data

First experience in leading and motivating a small team

Aspiration to develop an outstanding product based on a customer centric mindset

Quality focused mindset with an attention to detail

Reliable and trustworthy workstyle as well as hands-on mentality





Why us?

Proven business model with strong potential growth and the chance to fundamentally change the consulting industry

Autonomy and decision making capabilities from day one; no day is like the other

Great opportunities for personal development and focused career training

An ambitious, joyful and motivated team, working in a professional and fun environment

Family friendly, flexible working models and an attractive salary package

Fresh fruit, drinks, and perks like gym memberships and product discounts

Amazing office space in Berlin and unforgettable team events

Top Employer Award (FOCUS Business Magazine & kununu) for the 3rd time in a row





Is this your challenge?

Then just apply with your CV and relevant references. Please also let us know your availability and salary expectations.



Juliane Duchâteau

Talent Acquisition COMATCH

Phone: 017430457912

E-Mail: jobs@comatch.com