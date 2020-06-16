(Junior) HR Manager (m/f/d) bei ComboStrike GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

ComboStrike is a full-service marketing agency focused exclusively on the gaming industry, with offices in Berlin, Shanghai and Los Angeles.

Our company helps publishers develop and execute the right marketing strategy in order to promote their games efficiently. ComboStrike offers a wide range of services, including strategy development, creative services, digital and influencer marketing, PR and events. Its clients include Epic Games, Konami, Tencent, Wargaming, Travian Games, Wildworks and Kakao Games. ComboStrike’s philosophy is to team up with their clients and offer the support needed to develop the right mix of brand and performance activations in order to create a healthy, efficient full-marketing funnel.

ComboStrike is a brand of the ComboStrike group, which has its origins in the performance marketing pioneer ad2games, an agency focused on free-to-play game launched 11 years ago. Its sister company, nevaly, was founded in 2015 with a focus on managing influencer talent.

You will be part of a team of 2 and have the possibility to bring in your own ideas into the mix and see them turn into action. You will be able to demonstrate ownership and responsibility and further develop your skills.





Tasks

Recruiting: You will be responsible for the recruiting process from beginning to end. Starting from exploring and defining the requirements of the role, to writing up the job description, ensure sufficient candidate inflow, managing the applicant journey to creating job offers

Advising employees in HR-related topics and be the general point of contact for your colleagues for any HR-related question

Administrative tasks including but not limited to preparing contracts, managing employee data, onboarding and offboarding employees

Project-based work connected to a variety of changing topics





Requirements

1+ years of experience in HR/Recruiting in a full-time capacity

Outstanding written and oral communication skills in both German and English

Ability to express empathy and general care towards colleagues

Demonstration of ownership comes without hesitation

Team player who is also able to work independently

Ideally you are a gamer





What do we offer?

A creative and vibrant environment in Mitte, the heart of Berlin – Europe's Silicon Valley – working with a truly multicultural team of gamers on some of the top titles in the entertainment industry. We offer many perks, such as relocation assistance, free German classes, training budget, and a relaxed, fun company culture built around games and social events.



Interested? Tell us why gaming is part of your life and apply with your CV and other relevant documents online!

