Digital Product Designer (m/f/d) bei combyne

Digital Product Designer (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
About us
combyne is a fast growing social network and social utility. Our community consists of over 4 million users, of which over 500.000 are MAUs. We're growing MAUs at over 18% month-on-month. Our mission: Spread confidence by empowering people to create.
Combyne's vision is to fully digitize the usage of fashion. Then use the resulting data points to stop the massive overproduction in fashion industry, which currently churns out 100 billion pieces of clothing per year for 7 billion people. The problem is so bad, some brands are burning unsold inventory. In the future, production decision should be based on data, not on guessing.
Your responsibility as our Digital Product Designeris to take over the UX and UI development at combyne and work closely together with Karo, our Chief of Product and the Dev team.
Your tasks
- Designing and testing user flows
- Wireframing and prototyping – Rapidly producing multiple concepts and mockups
- Planning new features and improvements with our Chief of Product
- Designing our UI
- Delivering pixel perfect assets to our Dev team
- Shape further our CI
- Optimize all public visual touchpoints, including our website
Job requirements
- Years of practice in user experience design for digital products (big plus: mobile consumer products)
- Available portfolio demonstrating relevant work
- UX design is your passion – you know the latest trends and have profound methodical knowledge
- Full proficiency with the Adobe Creative Suite (or similar) and prototyping tools
- Experienced usability researcher
- Knowledge of Google Material Design and Apple HIG
- Basic html and css
- Advanced frontend (web) development skills are a big plus!
You can expect
- Full ownership of design
- Grow fast like a rocket together with us
- Chance to become our global Head of Design if you're successful
- Shares of the company
- Challenges, blood, sweat and tears
- Fun
- A purposeful mission
- Driven team, cool office and much more
Philipp is looking forward to your application!