Digital Product Designer (m/f/d) bei combyne

About us

combyne is a fast growing social network and social utility. Our community consists of over 4 million users, of which over 500.000 are MAUs. We're growing MAUs at over 18% month-on-month. Our mission: Spread confidence by empowering people to create.

Combyne's vision is to fully digitize the usage of fashion. Then use the resulting data points to stop the massive overproduction in fashion industry, which currently churns out 100 billion pieces of clothing per year for 7 billion people. The problem is so bad, some brands are burning unsold inventory. In the future, production decision should be based on data, not on guessing.

Your responsibility as our Digital Product Designeris to take over the UX and UI development at combyne and work closely together with Karo, our Chief of Product and the Dev team.





Your tasks

Designing and testing user flows

Wireframing and prototyping – Rapidly producing multiple concepts and mockups

Planning new features and improvements with our Chief of Product

Designing our UI

Delivering pixel perfect assets to our Dev team

Shape further our CI

Optimize all public visual touchpoints, including our website





Job requirements

Years of practice in user experience design for digital products (big plus: mobile consumer products)

Available portfolio demonstrating relevant work

UX design is your passion – you know the latest trends and have profound methodical knowledge

Full proficiency with the Adobe Creative Suite (or similar) and prototyping tools

Experienced usability researcher

Knowledge of Google Material Design and Apple HIG

Basic html and css

Advanced frontend (web) development skills are a big plus!





You can expect

Full ownership of design

Grow fast like a rocket together with us

Chance to become our global Head of Design if you're successful

Shares of the company

Challenges, blood, sweat and tears

Fun

A purposeful mission

Driven team, cool office and much more

Philipp is looking forward to your application!