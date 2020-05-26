Head of Product (m/f/d) bei Commuter Services GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Head of Product (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Who we are and what we have achieved
TRAMLING is a fast growing startup providing a disruptive solution for the daily commute: our mission is to save 1 Mio tons of CO2 yearly. We are already supported by more than 25 companies. TRAMLING is backed by experienced business angels and venture capitalists.
Our founder, Dr. Jörg Überla, is an experienced VC and entrepreneur. He was a General Partner at Wellington Partners (early stage investor in Spotify, Xing and Immobilienscout, EUR 800 Mio under management) and as an entrepreneur, founded an ecommerce startup in the gift segment which he sold successfully to Gruner + Jahr, one of Germany's largest media companies. Jörg is a member of www.leadersforclimateaction.com , an initiative of over 100 leading german digital entrepreneurs, aiming for a significant change in climate behavior.
As CEO, Jörg is driving the overall strategy of Tramling from fundraising to investment decisions.
To help execute our ambitious growth plans, we are looking for a Head of Product.
What is your mission
- Advance and refine our product vision
- Implement appropriate methods for collecting user feedback and uncovering user needs
- Analyze user needs, translate needs into features and prioritize the resulting feature roadmap
- Work with our development team to ensure fast implementation and testing of the roadmap
- Deliver exceptional product quality within the constraints of time and budget
- Join our closely knit management team
Which background do you have
- Excellent bachelor’s or master’s degree (top 10% of your class) or equivalent university qualifications
- Prior experience as a Product Manager or Head of Product for a software product
- Very good analytical skills
- Good command of English (company language)
- Strong entrepreneurial spirit and persuasiveness
- A „problems are there to be solved“- mentality
- Huge intrinsic motivation in order to reach our common goals
- Team player with strong social skills
What is awaiting you
- We value honesty, respect and result orientation
- We offer a very entrepreneurial and highly operational environment
- We provide a high impact role with outstanding responsibility and autonomy in a truly creative and fast-paced growth environment
- We offer an attractive compensation including equity participation
- We provide a great opportunity for personal development
- We give mentoring by an experienced venture capitalist and entrepreneur
- We offer flexible working models
- We live an open feedback culture
- We are located in Munich, Germany
Are you ready for this exceptional challenge?
We are looking forward to receive your full application including your CV, salary expectation and earliest starting date.