Head of Product (m/f/d) bei Commuter Services GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Who we are and what we have achieved

TRAMLING is a fast growing startup providing a disruptive solution for the daily commute: our mission is to save 1 Mio tons of CO2 yearly. We are already supported by more than 25 companies. TRAMLING is backed by experienced business angels and venture capitalists.

Our founder, Dr. Jörg Überla, is an experienced VC and entrepreneur. He was a General Partner at Wellington Partners (early stage investor in Spotify, Xing and Immobilienscout, EUR 800 Mio under management) and as an entrepreneur, founded an ecommerce startup in the gift segment which he sold successfully to Gruner + Jahr, one of Germany's largest media companies. Jörg is a member of www.leadersforclimateaction.com , an initiative of over 100 leading german digital entrepreneurs, aiming for a significant change in climate behavior.

As CEO, Jörg is driving the overall strategy of Tramling from fundraising to investment decisions.

To help execute our ambitious growth plans, we are looking for a Head of Product.





What is your mission

Advance and refine our product vision

Implement appropriate methods for collecting user feedback and uncovering user needs

Analyze user needs, translate needs into features and prioritize the resulting feature roadmap

Work with our development team to ensure fast implementation and testing of the roadmap

Deliver exceptional product quality within the constraints of time and budget

Join our closely knit management team





Which background do you have

Excellent bachelor’s or master’s degree (top 10% of your class) or equivalent university qualifications

Prior experience as a Product Manager or Head of Product for a software product

Very good analytical skills

Good command of English (company language)

Strong entrepreneurial spirit and persuasiveness

A „problems are there to be solved“- mentality

Huge intrinsic motivation in order to reach our common goals

Team player with strong social skills





What is awaiting you

We value honesty, respect and result orientation

We offer a very entrepreneurial and highly operational environment

We provide a high impact role with outstanding responsibility and autonomy in a truly creative and fast-paced growth environment

We offer an attractive compensation including equity participation

We provide a great opportunity for personal development

We give mentoring by an experienced venture capitalist and entrepreneur

We offer flexible working models

We live an open feedback culture

We are located in Munich, Germany





Are you ready for this exceptional challenge?

We are looking forward to receive your full application including your CV, salary expectation and earliest starting date.