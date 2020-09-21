Senior SEA Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - Alternative Search, Remote Working bei Compado GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

We are a proud Remote Working Employer! To be considered in our hiring process it is necessary that you send us your informative CV and mention your favorite out-of-office workplace.

Compado helps high-profile consumer brands, such as, Hello Fresh, Parship and Babbel, to achieve outstanding growth by sending tens of thousands of users, who are ready to buy.

In recent years, Compado has become a market leader in commercial decision products, with a strong foothold in the European and American markets.

Being a heavy-weight influencer of consumer journeys, Compado relies on its titanium-grade capabilities in building comparison and decision-making platforms, presenting users with one or several handpicked brands from the Compado network.

If you aren’t scared of phenomenal growth and are confident enough to let us know how you can shape one of Berlin’s fastest-growing ventures in an impactful way, please hand in your application.

A few more facts about our work culture: We believe in leading, not following. That’s why we decided that carbon neutral is not good enough. We are carbon positive, and will not compromise on environmental standards. We have also decided that traditional working is over. We went fully remote and are spearheading the Remote Working movement within Berlin’s Start-up scene. With us, you can work from anywhere. If this sounds like your kind of work environment, apply.

Andreas Hoogendijk (CMO) and Florian Kraehe (Head of Search) are currently looking for a Senior SEA Marketing Manager - Alternative Search (f/m/x):







Role & Responsibilities

Discover, extend and grow our current Alternative Search channels (Bing, Yandex, Seznam), eventually entering into unchartered territories (Yahoo Japan, Baidu)

Develop robust and future-proof infrastructure for Alternative Search channels that’s heavy on automation

Own your Marketing Campaigns - that means carrying full responsibility for the creation, analysis and management of high-spending SEA campaigns and accounts, across markets, languages and verticals

Be accountable for the growth and performance of SEA accounts answering directly to our Head of Search. Track, monitor, and optimize performance with Key Performance Indicators in mind

Create campaigns from scratch

Assist our Head of Search in creating infrastructure necessary to go from hundreds to several hundreds to thousands of SEA accounts

You know how to make a point, discussing with our Head of Search, our CMO or our Chief Executive Officers

Be co-responsible (together with our Head of Search) for Compado’s SEA acquisition strategy. Develop and implement own paid search strategies to drive user acquisition, conversions and overall efficiency

Help to put structures and processes in place - and own them - to go from entrepreneurial to institutionalized.

When necessary, train and mentor junior SEA staff to get up to speed

Monitor campaign performance and optimize for maximum profitability, while reaching ambitious Objectives and Key Results

Oversee own projects – from the very beginning, on your own authority and on your own budget!

Collaborate with the Product & Content Team for Quality Score Optimization

Requirements

A track record that demonstrates your ability to create and maintain profitable campaigns

Experienced in Bing/Microsoft Ads (mandatory)

Experience in one or several of the following Alternative Search channels is a big plus: Yandex, Seznam, Baidu, Yahoo Japan

You are able to manage multiple accounts (50+), targeting various GEOs

Comfortable with high ad spends, 6-digits-or-higher preferred.

An academic marketing/business degree or similar is a plus, but optional

At least 2 years of experience in managing ROI-based SEA campaigns, or a highly convincing track record

You like to work at a fast pace and in a dynamic environment







Why Compado

Exceptional salary. If you’ve got the skill, we’ve got the money.

Contribute to one of Berlin’s most exciting growth stories.

High learning curve in a well-funded performance environment.

Product with nearly-unlimited potential for growth.

Lead a “work from everywhere” lifestyle, with an optional office in the heart of Berlin.

Unusually high SEA spends in 45+ countries. If you work with us, you’ll see the Champions League.

SEA means SEA. We try to free up our SEA Manager so they can concentrate their efforts on marketing. Tracking, Product and Intelligence are handled by interfaces.

High focus on automatization, collaborating with Tech. Our motto: Automatisation does not stop at Bidding Strategies!

Please submit your application via E-Mail to Amelie - we are looking forward meeting our new team member that will shape & drive forward Compado’s phenomenal growth.