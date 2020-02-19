(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d) bei ConsciousGrowth

- JOB_TITLE
(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d)
About us
ConsciousGrowth is a brand new Fintech company on a mission to revolutionize the way venture companies can scale their business. We help founders fund the growth of their business by providing them with fast and affordable capital. All that without asking for equity, personal guarantees or credit scores. By funding their company with ConsciousGrowth, founders get to retain ownership and control of their company. They receive the funding they need fast. They repay based on their revenue, giving them flexibility and limiting the financial burden around repayments. With the idea to provide our clients with the most seamless on-boarding and user-experience, we are currently looking for a highly motivated (Senior) Product Manager to support our tech team.
Your tasks
- Own all aspects of product management - from defining requirements, sprint reviews, and collaboration with development
- Being responsible for the product backlog and the documentation of business requirements for new features
- Develop a long term product vision and strategy together with the founders
- Perform different product analyses to measure the product performance, establish product differentiation and meet business goals
- Collaborate closely with management and senior executives on product strategy and upcoming projects
Your profile
- You have profound knowledge (3+ years) about building strong technical platforms that enable a great user experience
- Experience in agile and lean product management methods (Scrum, Kanban, Prototyping, etc.)
- You have a high degree of organizational ability to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously
- Having worked in a (FinTech) startup before is a big plus
- Strong communication skills to a variety of audiences, from technical to non-technical
- Being a team-player who is committed to a culture of collaboration, performance, transparency, and integrity
Our offer
- High degree of autonomy and responsibility
- Flexible, family-friendly working hours
- Young, dynamic and international environment
- Competitive salary and incentives
- Ability to rapidly progress within the company
If you are looking for an opportunity to work with an exciting and ambitious Fintech company, send your CV to Lucas Bast.