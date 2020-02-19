(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d) bei ConsciousGrowth

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

ConsciousGrowth is a brand new Fintech company on a mission to revolutionize the way venture companies can scale their business. We help founders fund the growth of their business by providing them with fast and affordable capital. All that without asking for equity, personal guarantees or credit scores. By funding their company with ConsciousGrowth, founders get to retain ownership and control of their company. They receive the funding they need fast. They repay based on their revenue, giving them flexibility and limiting the financial burden around repayments. With the idea to provide our clients with the most seamless on-boarding and user-experience, we are currently looking for a highly motivated (Senior) Product Manager to support our tech team.





Your tasks

Own all aspects of product management - from defining requirements, sprint reviews, and collaboration with development

Being responsible for the product backlog and the documentation of business requirements for new features

Develop a long term product vision and strategy together with the founders

Perform different product analyses to measure the product performance, establish product differentiation and meet business goals

Collaborate closely with management and senior executives on product strategy and upcoming projects





Your profile

You have profound knowledge (3+ years) about building strong technical platforms that enable a great user experience

Experience in agile and lean product management methods (Scrum, Kanban, Prototyping, etc.)

You have a high degree of organizational ability to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously

Having worked in a (FinTech) startup before is a big plus

Strong communication skills to a variety of audiences, from technical to non-technical

Being a team-player who is committed to a culture of collaboration, performance, transparency, and integrity





Our offer

High degree of autonomy and responsibility

Flexible, family-friendly working hours

Young, dynamic and international environment

Competitive salary and incentives

Ability to rapidly progress within the company

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with an exciting and ambitious Fintech company, send your CV to Lucas Bast.