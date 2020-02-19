VP Engineering (m/f/d) bei ConsciousGrowth

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

ConsciousGrowth is a brand new Fintech company on a mission to revolutionize the way venture companies can scale their business. We help founders fund the growth of their business by providing them with fast and affordable capital. All that without asking for equity, personal guarantees or credit scores. By funding their company with ConsciousGrowth, founders get to retain ownership and control of their company. They receive the funding they need fast. They repay based on their revenue, giving them flexibility and limiting the financial burden around repayments. With the idea to provide our clients with the most seamless on-boarding and user-experience, we are currently looking for a highly motivated VP Engineer to support our tech team.

Your tasks

Take the leadership role for both internal and external tech resources

Be a hands-on developer who combines supervision with own programming

Attract new talent and build up our own internal tech team

Challenge and improve our current tech stack and ensure its scalability

Provide strategic input when discussing the product vision with the management team

Your profile

Proven track record of leading tech teams (5+ years), ideally experience in the German FinTech space

Strong communication skills to a variety of audiences, from technical to non-technical

Being able to adapt to change quickly and feeling comfortable with using pragmatic solutions

Being a team-player who is committed to a culture of collaboration, performance, transparency, and integrity

Prior experience of working in a start-up environment is a plus

Our offer

High degree of autonomy and responsibility

Flexible, family-friendly working hours

Young, dynamic and international environment

Competitive salary and incentives

Ability to rapidly progress within the company

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with an exciting and ambitious Fintech company, send your CV to Lucas Bast.