VP Engineering (m/f/d) bei ConsciousGrowth

VP Engineering (m/f/d)

ConsciousGrowth
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

ConsciousGrowth is a brand new Fintech company on a mission to revolutionize the way venture companies can scale their business. We help founders fund the growth of their business by providing them with fast and affordable capital. All that without asking for equity, personal guarantees or credit scores. By funding their company with ConsciousGrowth, founders get to retain ownership and control of their company. They receive the funding they need fast. They repay based on their revenue, giving them flexibility and limiting the financial burden around repayments. With the idea to provide our clients with the most seamless on-boarding and user-experience, we are currently looking for a highly motivated VP Engineer to support our tech team.

Your tasks

  • Take the leadership role for both internal and external tech resources
  • Be a hands-on developer who combines supervision with own programming
  • Attract new talent and build up our own internal tech team
  • Challenge and improve our current tech stack and ensure its scalability
  • Provide strategic input when discussing the product vision with the management team

Your profile

  • Proven track record of leading tech teams (5+ years), ideally experience in the German FinTech space
  • Strong communication skills to a variety of audiences, from technical to non-technical
  • Being able to adapt to change quickly and feeling comfortable with using pragmatic solutions
  • Being a team-player who is committed to a culture of collaboration, performance, transparency, and integrity
  • Prior experience of working in a start-up environment is a plus

Our offer

  • High degree of autonomy and responsibility
  • Flexible, family-friendly working hours
  • Young, dynamic and international environment
  • Competitive salary and incentives
  • Ability to rapidly progress within the company

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with an exciting and ambitious Fintech company, send your CV to Lucas Bast.

Lucas Bast
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
