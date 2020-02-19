(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d) bei ConsciousGrowth

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d)

ConsciousGrowth
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

About us

ConsciousGrowth is a brand new Fintech company on a mission to revolutionize the way venture companies can scale their business. We help founders fund the growth of their business by providing them with fast and affordable capital. All that without asking for equity, personal guarantees or credit scores. By funding their company with ConsciousGrowth, founders get to retain ownership and control of their company. They receive the funding they need fast. They repay based on their revenue, giving them flexibility and limiting the financial burden around repayments. With the idea to provide our clients with the most seamless on-boarding and user-experience, we are currently looking for a highly motivated (Senior) Product Manager to support our tech team.

Your tasks

  • Own all aspects of product management - from defining requirements, sprint reviews, and collaboration with development
  • Being responsible for the product backlog and the documentation of business requirements for new features
  • Develop a long term product vision and strategy together with the founders
  • Perform different product analyses to measure the product performance, establish product differentiation and meet business goals
  • Collaborate closely with management and senior executives on product strategy and upcoming projects

Your profile

  • You have profound knowledge (3+ years) about building strong technical platforms that enable a great user experience
  • Experience in agile and lean product management methods (Scrum, Kanban, Prototyping, etc.)
  • You have a high degree of organizational ability to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously
  • Having worked in a (FinTech) startup before is a big plus
  • Strong communication skills to a variety of audiences, from technical to non-technical
  • Being a team-player who is committed to a culture of collaboration, performance, transparency, and integrity

Our offer

  • High degree of autonomy and responsibility
  • Flexible, family-friendly working hours
  • Young, dynamic and international environment
  • Competitive salary and incentives
  • Ability to rapidly progress within the company

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with an exciting and ambitious Fintech company, send your CV to Lucas Bast.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Lucas Bast
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
ConsciousGrowth
(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d) bei ConsciousGrowth
ConsciousGrowth
place

Berlin

ConsciousGrowth
VP Engineering (m/f/d) bei ConsciousGrowth
ConsciousGrowth
place

Berlin

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
Product Owner (m/w/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH
GEDANKENtanken GmbH
place

Cologne

Stryber GmbH
CEO & Co-Founder @ BUTIQE (m/f/d) - B2B Marketplace Startup bei Stryber GmbH
Stryber GmbH
place

Munich

Doctolib GmbH
Fullstack Developer (m/f/d) bei Doctolib GmbH
Doctolib GmbH
place

Berlin