Sales Development Representative (m/f/d) bei Container xChange

Sales Development Representative (m/f/d)

Container xChange
Hamburg
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

Every day, millions of containers are transported – and every third container is empty! We will solve that problem.

xChange is the world’s first online B2B marketplace to share and trade excess containers with other companies. This allows us to drastically reduce empty runs, increase asset utilization and save thousands of tons of CO2 per year. Our ambition is to become the leading platform for container operations globally – and already today our global customers range from small local container traders to large container liners. As a growing startup in the logistics industry we are permanently on the lookout for great minds to join our team and solve the next big challenge of the logistics industry.


Your mission

As an important part of our hunter pack you identify, qualify and book demos with high-potential sales opportunities for our Sales Managers and develop our customer base and yourself to the next level.

Tasks

  • Research, identify and qualify new sales opportunities for xChange
  • Reach out to our potential customers and be the first contact person to drive the outbound sales activities (phone calls, emails, networks)
  • Preselect and identify decision-makers, demonstrate the xChange value proposition and set up demo calls with the sales team
  • Develop a deep understanding of the customer’s needs and work on the continuous optimization of the lead qualification and customer approach together with our marketing team
  • Work together with our Sales Managers mastering our CRM system (Pipedrive) to report on all important activities and insights gathered throughout the whole sales process

Requirements

  • First work experiences in Sales or Business Development - ideally in a SaaS or B2B environment
  • Excellent communication skills - you should be a great writer, speaker, and listener
  • You are confident and enjoy reaching out to prospects over the phone (experienced in cold calling)
  • Personal Drive - you love progress and have the ambition to develop to one of our future Sales Managers
  • Intellectual horsepower - you'll need to become an expert in container logistics and international trade in a matter of weeks, and the curiosity to keep learning about all its intricacies for years to come
  • Fluency in English - additional languages are a plus

What to expect

  • An exciting role: receive great insight in the whole sales process and the industry starting from day one!
  • You´ll receive excellent coaching to be prepared to grow into the next role! No day is like the other!
  • Attractive compensation with an uncapped bonus linked to performance

Benefits

  • Great location - our office is in the city center of Hamburg!
  • A young international team (around 30 nationalities across our 60+ colleagues)
  • An open minded and collaborative culture with extremely flat hierarchies
  • Flexibility with home-office opportunities
  • Regular team events - we all want to have a great time together!
  • All employees become shareholders in xChange
  • Monthly team breakfast
  • Fresh fruit, drinks, coffee & Friday beers ;D

If this sounds like you, we're looking forward to your application!

https://container-xchange.com/
